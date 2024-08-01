Life Time Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Total revenue of $667.8 million increased 18.9% over the prior year quarter

Net income of $52.8 million increased by $35.8 million over the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $173.5 million increased by 27.6% over the prior year quarter

Diluted EPS increased to $0.26

Achieved positive free cash flow Reduced net debt leverage ratio to 3.0 times CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, ("Life Time," "we," "our," "us," or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH ) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, stated:

"We are very pleased with our second quarter performance and the progress we have made toward achieving our financial objectives. Once again this quarter, our results demonstrate the momentum of our business as we continue to deliver strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. The second quarter also was an important inflection point for the Company as we achieved positive free cash flow as expected, and a net debt leverage ratio of 3.0 times, which was two quarters earlier than our plan. As a result of our strong performance, we are raising our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We are enthusiastic about the trajectory of our business and remain committed to funding our growth while generating positive free cash flow and further reducing our leverage." Financial Summary



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



($ in millions, except memberships and per membership data) June 30,





June 30,



2024

2023

Percent

Change

2024

2023

Percent

Change Total revenue $667.8

$561.7

18.9

%

$1,264.5

$1,072.6

17.9

% Center operations expenses $355.5

$302.6

17.5

%

$677.4

$576.7

17.5

% Rent $74.9

$67.4

11.1

%

$147.2

$134.0

9.9

% General, administrative and marketing expenses (1) $53.2

$52.8

0.8

%

$102.1

$95.3

7.1

% Net income $52.8

$17.0

210.6

%

$77.7

$44.5

74.6

% Adjusted net income $52.4

$38.0

37.9

%

$83.4

$59.8

39.5

% Adjusted EBITDA $173.5

$136.0

27.6

%

$319.5

$256.1

24.8

% Comparable center revenue 12.0

%

15.5

%





11.6

%

19.7

%



Center memberships, end of period 832,636

790,238

5.4

%

832,636

790,238

5.4

% Average center revenue per center membership $794

$701

13.3

%

$1,541

$1,369

12.6

%





(1) The three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $9.7 million and $14.7 million, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $16.8 million and $19.5 million, respectively.

Second Quarter 2024 Information



Revenue increased 18.9% to $667.8 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue, driven by an increase in average dues, membership growth in our new and ramping centers, and higher member utilization of our in-center offerings.

Center memberships increased by 42,398, or 5.4%, when compared to June 30, 2023, and increased sequentially from March 31, 2024, by 30,626, which was due in part to typical seasonality.

Total subscriptions, which include center memberships and our digital on-hold memberships, increased 5.5% to 878,767 as compared to June 30, 2023.

Center operations expenses increased 17.5% to $355.5 million primarily due to increased operating costs related to our new and ramping centers as well as growth in memberships and in-center business revenue.

General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 0.8% to $53.2 million primarily due to increases in cash incentive compensation expenses, information technology costs, and center support overhead to enhance and broaden our member services and experiences, and were partially offset by lower share-based compensation expense.

Net income increased $35.8 million to $52.8 million primarily due to improved business performance and to a lesser extent tax-effected one-time net benefits of $6.0 million from net gains on sale-leaseback transactions and $3.4 million from a gain on the sale of land in the current year period, as compared to a tax-effected one-time loss of $6.2 million on a sale-leaseback transaction in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income increased $14.4 million to $52.4 million. Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue and benefited from the structural improvements to our business that have improved our margins.

Six-Month 2024 Information



Revenue increased 17.9% to $1,264.5 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue, driven by an increase in average dues, membership growth in our new and ramping centers, and higher member utilization of our in-center offerings.

Center operations expenses increased 17.5% to $677.4 million primarily due to increased operating costs related to our new and ramping centers as well as growth in memberships and in-center business revenue.

General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 7.1% to $102.1 million primarily due to increases in our cash-based incentive compensation and information technology costs, the timing of marketing expenses primarily related to our new club openings, and center support overhead to enhance and broaden our member services and experiences, and were partially offset by lower share-based compensation expense.

Net income increased $33.2 million to $77.7 million primarily due to improved business performance and to a lesser extent tax-effected one-time net benefits of $5.8 million from net gains on sale-leaseback transactions and $3.3 million from a gain on the sale of land in the current year period. Net income in the prior year period included a tax-effected one-time gain of $3.8 million on the sale of two triathlon events and a tax-effected one-time net loss of $0.6 million on sale-leaseback transactions.

Adjusted net income increased $23.6 million to $83.4 million. Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue and benefited from the structural improvements to our business that have improved our margins.

New Center Openings



We opened three new centers during the second quarter. As of June 30, 2024, we operated a total of 175 centers.

Cash Flow Highlights



Net cash provided by operating activities of $170.4 million increased 20.1% compared to the prior year quarter.

We achieved free cash flow of $175.1 million, including $149.0 million of proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and a sale of land. Our capital expenditures by type of expenditure were as follows:



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



($ in millions) June 30,





June 30,



2024

2023

Percent

Change

2024

2023

Percent

Change Growth capital expenditures (1) $108.6

$112.3

(3.3)

%

$213.5

$237.0

(9.9)

% Maintenance capital expenditures (2) $27.3

$27.3

-

%

$48.4

$52.1

(7.1)

% Modernization and technology capital expenditures (3) $8.4

$26.7

(68.5)

%

$39.2

$48.0

(18.3)

% Total capital expenditures $144.3

$166.3

(13.2)

%

$301.1

$337.1

(10.7)

%





(1) Consist of new center land and construction, initial major remodels of acquired centers, major remodels of existing centers that expand existing square footage, asset acquisitions including the purchase of previously leased centers and other growth initiatives. (2) Consist of general maintenance of existing centers. (3) Consist of modernization of existing centers and technology.

Liquidity and Capital Resources



As of June 30, 2024, our total available liquidity was $413.6 million, which included availability on our revolving credit facility and cash and cash equivalents.

Our net debt leverage ratio improved to 3.0x as of June 30, 2024, from 4.3x as of June 30, 2023.

We completed sale-leaseback transactions on four properties for net proceeds of $142.7 million. We paid down $169.2 million of debt.

2024 Outlook

Full-Year 2024 Guidance











Percent

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

Change

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Using

(Guidance as of ($ in millions) (Guidance)

(Actual)

Midpoints)

May 1, 2024) Revenue $2,560 – $2,590

$2,216.6

16.2

%

$2,500 – $2,530 Net Income $142 – $148

$76.1

90.5

%

N/A Adjusted EBITDA $642 – $652

$536.8

20.5

%

$603 – $618 Rent $300 – $312

$275.1

11.2

%

$300 – $312

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss our second quarter financial results is scheduled for today:



Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-844-826-3035

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5195 Webcast: LTH 2Q 2024 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at .



Replay Information

Webcast

– A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within approximately three hours of the call's conclusion and may be accessed at: .

Conference Call – A

replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through August 15, 2024:



U.S. replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 1019 0514

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 45,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per common share, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt and ratios and calculations with respect thereto. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net income, net income per common share, net cash provided by operating activities or total debt (defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt) as a measure of financial performance or liquidity or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, less the tax effect of these adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements, plus net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and land sales. Net debt is defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt, excluding fair value adjustments, unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs, minus cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is as of the last day of the respective quarter or year. Our net debt leverage ratio is calculated as our net debt divided by our trailing twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that these measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance, and management believes that free cash flow assists investors and analysts in evaluating our liquidity and cash flows, including our ability to make principal payments on our indebtedness and to fund our capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that, in the future, the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in the Company's industry or across different industries.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The Company includes a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, including its financial outlook for full year 2024, growth, cost efficiencies and margin expansion, improvements to its balance sheet, net debt and leverage ratio, capital expenditures and free cash flow, consumer demand, industry and economic trends, taxes, rent expense, expected number of new center openings and successful signings and closings of center takeovers and sale-leaseback transactions (including the amount, pricing and timing thereof). These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our business operations and competitive and economic environment, risks relating to our brand, risks relating to the growth of our business, risks relating to our technological operations, risks relating to our capital structure and lease obligations, risks relating to our human capital, risks relating to legal compliance and risk management and risks relating to ownership of our common stock and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2024, (File No. 001-40887), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at . These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:













Center revenue $





645,007

$



542,125

$

1,225,492

$

1,039,877 Other revenue 22,754

19,606

38,986

32,705 Total revenue 667,761

561,731

1,264,478

1,072,582 Operating expenses:













Center operations 355,510

302,603

677,410

576,712 Rent 74,947

67,434

147,229

133,971 General, administrative and marketing 53,246

52,840

102,099

95,337 Depreciation and amortization 69,714

58,252

135,617

116,449 Other operating expense 9,588

28,194

25,310

30,321 Total operating expenses 563,005

509,323

1,087,665

952,790 Income from operations 104,756

52,408

176,813

119,792 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net of interest income (37,669)

(31,979)

(75,072)

(63,174) Equity in (loss) earnings of affiliates (464)

88

(287)

231 Total other expense (38,133)

(31,891)

(75,359)

(62,943) Income before income taxes 66,623

20,517

101,454

56,849 Provision for income taxes 13,818

3,513

23,732

12,385 Net income $





52,805

$





17,004

$





77,722

$





44,464















Income per common share:













Basic $









0.27

$







0.09

$







0.39

$







0.23 Diluted $









0.26

$







0.08

$







0.38

$







0.22 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 198,903

195,476

198,200

195,026 Diluted 206,044

204,821

204,851

203,872

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $





34,527

$





11,161 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 14,831

18,805 Accounts receivable, net 25,204

23,903 Center operating supplies and inventories 54,539

52,803 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,825

57,751 Income tax receivable 8,153

10,101 Total current assets 196,079

174,524 Property and equipment, net 3,146,740

3,171,616 Goodwill 1,235,359

1,235,359 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,297,649

2,202,601 Intangible assets, net 172,196

172,127 Other assets 76,230

75,914 Total assets $



7,124,253

$



7,032,141 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $





78,172

$





81,252 Construction accounts payable 53,070

108,730 Deferred revenue 51,864

49,299 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 183,625

185,305 Current maturities of debt 12,755

73,848 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 62,090

58,764 Total current liabilities 441,576

557,198 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,830,241

1,859,027 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,374,522

2,268,863 Deferred income taxes, net 68,440

56,066 Other liabilities 41,977

36,875 Total liabilities 4,756,756

4,778,029 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 199,052 and 196,671 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 1,990

1,967 Additional paid-in capital 2,873,839

2,835,883 Accumulated deficit (499,091)

(576,813) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,241)

(6,925) Total stockholders' equity 2,367,497

2,254,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $



7,124,253

$



7,032,141

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $





77,722

$





44,464 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 135,617

116,449 Deferred income taxes 12,505

5,864 Share-based compensation 18,698

22,171 Non-cash rent expense 13,650

17,630 Impairment charges associated with long-lived assets 1,420

1,280 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net (11,067)

904 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 4,006

3,919 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,642

6,734 Other 2,637

(3,124) Net cash provided by operating activities 260,830

216,291 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (301,107)

(337,076) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 142,671

78,040 Proceeds from the sale of land 6,328

- Other (2,173)

(462) Net cash used in investing activities (154,281)

(259,498) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings -

44,291 Repayments of debt (67,647)

(7,430) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 670,000

620,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (695,000)

(620,000) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (403)

(508) Proceeds from financing obligations 4,300

- Payments of debt discounts and issuance costs -

(2,550) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,490

13,276 Proceeds from issuances of common stock in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 1,462

1,450 Other (1,304)

(109) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (87,102)

48,420 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (55)

136 Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 19,392

5,349 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 29,966

25,509 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents-end of period $





49,358

$





30,858

Non-GAAP Measurements and Key Performance Indicators

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" for a discussion of the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below.

Key Performance Indicators ($ in thousands, except for Average Center revenue per center membership) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Membership Data













Center memberships 832,636

790,238

832,636

790,238 Digital on-hold memberships 46,131

42,401

46,131

42,401 Total memberships 878,767

832,639

878,767

832,639















Revenue Data













Membership dues and enrollment fees 71.7

%

71.4

%

72.5

%

71.6

% In-center revenue 28.3

%

28.6

%

27.5

%

28.4

% Total Center revenue 100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%















Membership dues and enrollment fees $

462,696

$

387,115

$

888,107

$

744,603 In-center revenue 182,311

155,010

337,385

295,274 Total Center revenue $

645,007

$

542,125

$

1,225,492

$

1,039,877















Average Center revenue per center membership (1) $







794

$







701

$





1,541

$





1,369 Comparable center revenue (2) 12.0

%

15.5

%

11.6

%

19.7

%















Center Data













Net new center openings (3) 3

-

4

3 Total centers (end of period) (3) 175

164

175

164 Total center square footage (end of period) (4) 17,200,000

16,200,000

17,200,000

16,200,000















GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Net income $





52,805

$





17,004

$





77,722

$





44,464 Net income margin (5) 7.9

%

3.0

%

6.1

%

4.1

% Adjusted net income (6) $

52,440

$

37,965

$

83,376

$

59,848 Adjusted net income margin (6) 7.9

%

6.8

%

6.6

%

5.6

% Adjusted EBITDA (7) $



173,545

$



136,039

$



319,523

$



256,141 Adjusted EBITDA margin (7) 26.0

%

24.2

%

25.3

%

23.9

% Center operations expense $



355,510

$



302,603

$



677,410

$



576,712 Pre-opening expenses (8) $





1,202

$





2,984

$





3,654

$





4,669 Rent $





74,947

$





67,434

$



147,229

$



133,971 Non-cash rent expense (open properties) (9) $





5,965

$





6,819

$





10,645

$





13,196 Non-cash rent expense (properties under development) (9) $





1,727

$





1,784

$





3,005

$





4,434 Net cash provided by operating activities $



170,423

$



141,943

$



260,830

$



216,291 Free cash flow (10) $



175,116

$





21,045

$



108,722

$

(42,745)





(1) We define Average Center revenue per center membership as Center revenue less Digital on-hold revenue, divided by the average number of Center memberships for the period, where the average number of Center memberships for the period is an average derived from dividing the sum of the total Center memberships outstanding at the beginning of the period and at the end of each month during the period by one plus the number of months in each period.



(2) We measure the results of our centers based on how long each center has been open as of the most recent measurement period. We include a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.



(3) Net new center openings is calculated as the number of centers that opened for the first time to members during the period, less any centers that closed during the period. Total centers (end of period) is the number of centers operational as of the last day of the period. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we opened three centers.



(4) Total center square footage (end of period) reflects the aggregate square footage, excluding the areas used for tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor play areas and stand-alone Work, Sport and Swim locations. We use this metric for evaluating the efficiencies of a center as of the end of the period. These figures are approximations.



(5) Net income margin is calculated as net income divided by total revenue.



(6) We present Adjusted net income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, less the tax effect of these adjustments.





Adjusted net income margin is calculated as Adjusted net income divided by total revenue.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net income and income per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, to Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per common share:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $





52,805

$





17,004

$





77,722

$





44,464 Share-based compensation expense (a) 11,071

16,549

18,698

22,171 (Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions (b) (7,558)

7,491

(7,522)

759 Other (c) (3,974)

1,251

(3,796)

(3,261) Taxes (d) 96

(4,330)

(1,726)

(4,285) Adjusted net income $





52,440

$





37,965

$





83,376

$





59,848















Income per common share:













Basic $







0.27

$







0.09

$







0.39

$







0.23 Diluted $







0.26

$







0.08

$







0.38

$







0.22 Adjusted income per common share:













Basic $







0.26

$







0.19

$







0.42

$







0.31 Diluted $







0.25

$







0.19

$







0.41

$







0.29 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 198,903

195,476

198,200

195,026 Diluted 206,044

204,821

204,851

203,872













(a)

Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, our employee stock purchase plan ("ESPP") that launched on December 1, 2022, and liability-classified awards related to our 2024 short-term incentive plan. Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, our ESPP and liability-classified awards related to our 2023 short-term incentive plan.











(b) We adjust for the impact of gains and losses on the sale-leaseback of our properties as they do not reflect costs associated with our ongoing operations.













(c) Includes benefits and costs associated with transactions that are unusual and non-recurring in nature.











(d) Represents the estimated tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted net income using the effective income tax rates for the respective periods.



















(7) We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations.

































Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.



















The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $







52,805

$







17,004

$







77,722

$







44,464 Interest expense, net of interest income 37,669

31,979

75,072

63,174 Provision for income taxes 13,818

3,513

23,732

12,385 Depreciation and amortization 69,714

58,252

135,617

116,449 Share-based compensation expense (a) 11,071

16,549

18,698

22,171 (Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions (b) (7,558)

7,491

(7,522)

759 Other (c) (3,974)

1,251

(3,796)

(3,261) Adjusted EBITDA $





173,545

$





136,039

$





319,523

$





256,141







(a) – (c)



See the corresponding footnotes to the table in footnote 6 immediately above.







(8) Represents non-capital expenditures associated with opening new centers that are incurred prior to the commencement of a new center opening. The number of centers under construction or development, the types of centers and our costs associated with any particular center opening can vary significantly from period to period.



(9) Reflects the non-cash portion of our annual GAAP operating lease expense that is greater or less than the cash operating lease payments. Non-cash rent expense for our open properties represents non-cash expense associated with properties that were operating at the end of each period presented. Non-cash rent expense for our properties under development represents non-cash expense associated with properties that are still under development at the end of each period presented.



(10) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements, plus net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and land sales.





The following table provides a reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $



170,423

$



141,943

$



260,830

$





216,291 Capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements (144,306)

(166,262)

(301,107)

(337,076) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 142,671

45,364

142,671

78,040 Proceeds from land sales 6,328

-

6,328

- Free cash flow $



175,116

$





21,045

$



108,722

$





(42,745)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Months ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net income $











109,321

$











82,922 Interest expense, net of interest income 142,695

119,675 Provision for income taxes 30,074

18,417 Depreciation and amortization 263,565

230,052 Share-based compensation expense 46,670

32,051 Loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions 5,307

(47,289) Asset impairments 5,340

- Other (2,761)

(1,685) Adjusted EBITDA $











600,211

$









434,143

Reconciliation of Net Debt and Leverage Calculation ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Current maturities of debt $











12,755

$











64,814 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,830,241

1,792,373 Total Debt $









1,842,996

$







1,857,187 Less: Fair value adjustment 362

843 Less: Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs (11,661)

(18,276) Less: Cash and cash equivalents 34,527

15,783 Net Debt $









1,819,768

$







1,858,837 Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA 600,211

434,143 Net Debt Leverage Ratio 3.0x

4.3x

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2024 ($ in millions) (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Net income $142 – $148 Interest expense, net of interest income 142 – 138 Provision for income taxes 53 – 55 Depreciation and amortization 275 – 277 Share-based compensation expense 42 – 46 (Gain) on sale-leaseback transactions (8) – (8) Other (4) – (4) Adjusted EBITDA $642 – $652

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.