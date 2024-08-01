Construction (Low-E, Special) Glass Market - Global Forecast To 2029

The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the construction glass market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New construction glass market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the construction glass market ecosystem.

Low-e glass market is projected to grow at a second highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029. Low-E glass will witness growth due to its energy saving property. The buildings consume around 50% of the global energy and this has resulted in to demand for energy-efficient buildings. These reasons drive the market for low-e glass and special glass types.

Prominent companies include AGC Inc. (Japan), NSG Group (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Guardian Industries (US), Sisecam (Turkey), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Vitro (Mexico), China Glass Holdings Limited (China), Corning Incorporated (US) and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China).

The float glass process of construction glass dominated the overall market, in terms of value.

Global construction glass market has been segmented on the basis of manufacturing process into float glass process and rolled/sheet glass process. In terms of value, float glass process dominated the global construction glass market. This process gets widely preferred to manufacture flat glass. The float process requires float lines or plants for producing flat glass.

The float plant installed for producing flat glass is highly capital intensive depending on the location, size, and product complexity. Huge capital is again required even to upgrade a float plant. In order to become profitable, the float plant should have a capacity utilization rate of above 70%. The raw material and energy costs are the major factors governing the production of flat glass. The distribution costs associated with glass are significant due to the heaviness of glass.

Commercial application of construction glass accounted for highest market share the overall market, in terms of value.

In the commercial application, special glass and low-e glass types get widely used for energy-efficient purposes. Energy-efficient buildings can help to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, add value to building structure, add high resale value, and provide a cost-effective means to manage rising energy prices. Construction glass are also used in a wide variety of other applications such as stadiums, airports, hospitals, and educational institutes.

During the forecast period, the construction glass market in Europe region is projected to register second highest CAGR.

The growth of the construction glass market in this region is mainly driven by the growing construction, especially commercial and residential sectors. The construction industry is one of the largest and most important manufacturing sectors in Europe. The construction market in the region is highly fragmented and consists of a large number of companies, most of which are small in scale, and hence only few can compete in the global market. The region's construction industry looks to adopt innovation and new product development as strategies to sustain demand and competition.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (Growth in construction industry, urbanization along with infrastructural developments across the world), restraints (High initial cost, and complex installation requirements), opportunities (Renovation and retrofit projects), and challenges (Regulatory challenges) influencing the growth of the construction glass market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the construction glass market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the construction glass market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the construction glass market.

Key Attributes:

