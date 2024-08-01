Financial Accounting & Reporting CPE Update: 2-Day Online Conference (November 19-20, 2024) - Addresses The Latest Developments In Key Areas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting CPE Update 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are seeing an elevated level of accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.

Objectives



Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Agenda

DAY 1

8:45 - 10:15 - Tax Update



Tax policy, proposals, and projects

Congressional agenda and debt ceiling discussions

Tax policy in 2023-2024 Budget deficits and future tax policy decisions

10:15 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 11:50 - ESG Update



Application of regulations

Regulatory updates The new climate accounting journey

11:50 - 12:30 - Break

12:30 - 1:45 - Automating Your Accounting & Financial Reporting Processes



Robotic process automation: where do opportunities exist?

Rosks, leading practices and governance structure Lessons learned from RPA deployments: practical applications

1:45 - 1:55 - Break

1:55 - 3:10 - Accounting for Income Taxes Update



Inflation Reduction Act and Pillar 2

Valuation Allowance Issues

Goodwill Impairment Cancellation of Debt Income

3:10 - 3:15 - Break

3:15 - 4:40 - Fraud Update: Revenue Recognition Issues



Drivers of Rev Rec fraud

Rev Rec schemes, how they were perpetrated, and ultimate outcomes How to manage or mitigate the risk of Rev Rec fraud

DAY 2

8:45 - 10:05 - Cybersecurity Update



New SEC Guidance on Information Security

Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases

What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, LinkedIn scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials

Social engineering attacks What you can do - active management

10:05 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 12:00 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations



Accounting models for investments in other entities

Identify a controlling financial interest

Identify jojnt ventures and other equity method investments Reconsideration events

12:00 - 12:45 - Lunch Break

12:45 - 2:00 - SEC Update



SEC Rulemaking Agenda

Climate disclosures

Pay vs Performance

SEC Proposed Rules

SEC Staff Guidance

Comment Letter Trends MD&A

2:00 - 2:10 - Break

2:10 - 3:25 - Financial Accounting Update



Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)

FASB Project: Software Cost Accounting Areas where companies are struggling in 2023

3:25 - 3:40 - Break

3:40 - 4:55 - SOX & Internal Controls Update



Risk assessment refresh

Significant transactions and events

SOX modernization and optimization

Information used in controls Deficiencies & severity assessment

Speakers



Corey Saunders Connor Group, Partner

Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

David McGuire Connor Group, Managing Director

Lisa Habash BDO, Professional Practice Senior Manager, SEC Services

Will Thomas Protiviti, Managing Director

Sheri Fabian BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services

Eli Seller Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO

Natasha Khegay Effectus Group, Technical Accounting Director

Jeff Kummer Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy

Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, Risk, and Exposure Fellow

Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Management & Response, Member and Co-Founder

Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director

For more information about this conference visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900