Financial Accounting & Reporting CPE Update: 2-Day Online Conference (November 19-20, 2024) - Addresses The Latest Developments In Key Areas

We are seeing an elevated level of accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
learning Objectives
Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas Recognize the timelines and key factors Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
Agenda
DAY 1
8:45 - 10:15 - Tax Update
Tax policy, proposals, and projects Congressional agenda and debt ceiling discussions Tax policy in 2023-2024 Budget deficits and future tax policy decisions
10:15 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 11:50 - ESG Update
Application of regulations Regulatory updates The new climate accounting journey
11:50 - 12:30 - Break
12:30 - 1:45 - Automating Your Accounting & Financial Reporting Processes
Robotic process automation: where do opportunities exist? Rosks, leading practices and governance structure Lessons learned from RPA deployments: practical applications
1:45 - 1:55 - Break
1:55 - 3:10 - Accounting for Income Taxes Update
Inflation Reduction Act and Pillar 2 Valuation Allowance Issues Goodwill Impairment Cancellation of Debt Income
3:10 - 3:15 - Break
3:15 - 4:40 - Fraud Update: Revenue Recognition Issues
Drivers of Rev Rec fraud Rev Rec schemes, how they were perpetrated, and ultimate outcomes How to manage or mitigate the risk of Rev Rec fraud
DAY 2
8:45 - 10:05 - Cybersecurity Update
New SEC Guidance on Information Security Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, LinkedIn scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials Social engineering attacks What you can do - active management
10:05 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 12:00 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations
Accounting models for investments in other entities Identify a controlling financial interest Identify jojnt ventures and other equity method investments Reconsideration events
12:00 - 12:45 - Lunch Break
12:45 - 2:00 - SEC Update
SEC Rulemaking Agenda Climate disclosures Pay vs Performance SEC Proposed Rules SEC Staff Guidance Comment Letter Trends MD&A
2:00 - 2:10 - Break
2:10 - 3:25 - Financial Accounting Update
Accounting Standard Updates (ASU) FASB Project: Software Cost Accounting Areas where companies are struggling in 2023
3:25 - 3:40 - Break
3:40 - 4:55 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
Risk assessment refresh Significant transactions and events SOX modernization and optimization Information used in controls Deficiencies & severity assessment
Speakers
Corey Saunders Connor Group, Partner Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager David McGuire Connor Group, Managing Director Lisa Habash BDO, Professional Practice Senior Manager, SEC Services Will Thomas Protiviti, Managing Director Sheri Fabian BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services Eli Seller Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO Natasha Khegay Effectus Group, Technical Accounting Director Jeff Kummer Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, Risk, and Exposure Fellow Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Management & Response, Member and Co-Founder Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director
