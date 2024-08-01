JD.Com To Report Second Quarter And Interim 2024 Financial Results On August 15, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter)), a leading chain-based and service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, August 15, 2024, before the U.S. opens.

management will hold a call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on August 15, 2024, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 15, 2024) to discuss its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024. Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions. PRE-REGISTER LINK: CONFERENCE ID: 10041042 A telephone replay will be available for one week until August 22, 2024. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-883-1031 International:

Hong Kong:

Mainland China:

Passcode: +61-7-3107-6325

800-930-639

400-120-9216

10041042

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on investor relations website at .

