Alcoholic Drinks In Mexico - Retail Sales Data For 2019-2023 And Market Projections Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Drinks in Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mexican Economy registered growth of just over 3% throughout 2023 in real terms and with seasonally adjusted figures, according to information from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). Although this was the second consecutive year of economic growth above 3%, this increase was more moderate, since in 2021 and 2022, the Mexican economy reached rates of 6% and 4% respectively.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture 2023 key trends Competitive landscape Retailing developments On-trade vs off-trade split What next for alcoholic drinks?
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age Drink driving Advertising Smoking ban Opening hours On-trade establishments Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade Duty free Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
MARKET INDICATORS
Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023
MARKET DATA
BEER IN MEXICO
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
Sales of beer decrease as consumption sees normalisation Huge investments in production capacity benefit domestic premium lager, to the detriment of imported premium lager Sales of non alcoholic beer rise, capturing young adults and female consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sales of beer expected return to growth, but will be challenged by water scarcity Flavoured/mixed lager may grow further due to products with a Mexican flavour Non alcoholic beer set to expand due to consumers' pursuit of a healthier lifestyle
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Lager price band methodology Lager by Price Band 2023 Number of Breweries 2018-2023
CATEGORY DATA
WINE IN MEXICO
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
Wine consumption posts a third consecutive year of growth, fuelled by local production Climate change hampers sales of imported wines in Mexico Vermouth sees good results as it captures wine and beer consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Wine production's vulnerability to the effects of climate change may contribute to a slowdown in growth in the coming years Water shortages may be an obstacle to the development of local wines Online sales set to gain ground in premium wine offerings
CATEGORY DATA
SPIRITS IN MEXICO
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
Sales of spirits decline, following a reduction in celebrations and social gatherings Premium higher-quality options continue driving value growth Casa Cuervo leads spirits, with a focus on Mexican spirits
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Maturity of tequila (and mezcal) may leave space for the development of whiskies, vodka, and English gin Premium offerings will play a major role in the coming years Non alcoholic spirits yet to be explored by consumers
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology Benchmark Brands 2023
CATEGORY DATA
CIDER/PERRY IN MEXICO
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
Cider shows low growth, partly driven by affordability Consumption is concentrated in the Christmas season and New Year's Eve Healthier lifestyles drive further growth for non alcoholic cider, from a low base
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strongbow, Sidra Posdata, and artisanal cider might offer an opportunity for on-trade development Concentration, and focus on other categories may restrain the further development of cider/perry Still and sparkling wine may also threaten the further growth of cider/perry
CATEGORY DATA
RTDS IN MEXICO
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
Sales of RTDs continue escalating, driven by innovation and high advertising budgets Sales of hard seltzers, which are perceived by consumers to be "healthier", continue growing Caribe Cooler and Topo Chico lead sales of hard seltzers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sales of RTDs projected to grow through convenience stores which provide cold storage Retail e-commerce expected to gain share in key urban areas Cannabis RTDs enter the market with the aim of widening the consumer base
CATEGORY DATA
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN01082024004107003653ID1108505327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.