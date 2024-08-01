Alcoholic Drinks In Mexico - Retail Sales Data For 2019-2023 And Market Projections Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Drinks in Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexican registered growth of just over 3% throughout 2023 in real terms and with seasonally adjusted figures, according to information from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). Although this was the second consecutive year of economic growth above 3%, this increase was more moderate, since in 2021 and 2022, the Mexican economy reached rates of 6% and 4% respectively.

This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

On-trade vs off-trade split What next for alcoholic drinks?

MARKET BACKGROUND



Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT



Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023

MARKET DATA

BEER IN MEXICO

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Sales of beer decrease as consumption sees normalisation

Huge investments in production capacity benefit domestic premium lager, to the detriment of imported premium lager Sales of non alcoholic beer rise, capturing young adults and female consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Sales of beer expected return to growth, but will be challenged by water scarcity

Flavoured/mixed lager may grow further due to products with a Mexican flavour Non alcoholic beer set to expand due to consumers' pursuit of a healthier lifestyle

CATEGORY BACKGROUND



Lager price band methodology

Lager by Price Band 2023 Number of Breweries 2018-2023

CATEGORY DATA

WINE IN MEXICO

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Wine consumption posts a third consecutive year of growth, fuelled by local production

Climate change hampers sales of imported wines in Mexico Vermouth sees good results as it captures wine and beer consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Wine production's vulnerability to the effects of climate change may contribute to a slowdown in growth in the coming years

Water shortages may be an obstacle to the development of local wines Online sales set to gain ground in premium wine offerings

CATEGORY DATA

SPIRITS IN MEXICO

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Sales of spirits decline, following a reduction in celebrations and social gatherings

Premium higher-quality options continue driving value growth Casa Cuervo leads spirits, with a focus on Mexican spirits

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Maturity of tequila (and mezcal) may leave space for the development of whiskies, vodka, and English gin

Premium offerings will play a major role in the coming years Non alcoholic spirits yet to be explored by consumers

CATEGORY BACKGROUND



Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology Benchmark Brands 2023

CATEGORY DATA

CIDER/PERRY IN MEXICO

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Cider shows low growth, partly driven by affordability

Consumption is concentrated in the Christmas season and New Year's Eve Healthier lifestyles drive further growth for non alcoholic cider, from a low base

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Strongbow, Sidra Posdata, and artisanal cider might offer an opportunity for on-trade development

Concentration, and focus on other categories may restrain the further development of cider/perry Still and sparkling wine may also threaten the further growth of cider/perry

CATEGORY DATA

RTDS IN MEXICO

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Sales of RTDs continue escalating, driven by innovation and high advertising budgets

Sales of hard seltzers, which are perceived by consumers to be "healthier", continue growing Caribe Cooler and Topo Chico lead sales of hard seltzers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Sales of RTDs projected to grow through convenience stores which provide cold storage

Retail e-commerce expected to gain share in key urban areas Cannabis RTDs enter the market with the aim of widening the consumer base

CATEGORY DATA

