Zhejiang Pinghu By Frederic Rolland, Jia Jiong And Wang Hanlu Wins Gold In A' Architecture Awards

Zhejiang Pinghu

Frederic Rolland, Jia Jiong and Wang Hanlu Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Sports Center Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Zhejiang Pinghu by Frederic Rolland, Jia Jiong and Wang Hanlu as the Winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Zhejiang Pinghu Sports Center, which showcases the team's expertise and dedication to advancing architectural standards.The Zhejiang Pinghu Sports Center's award-winning design demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the architecture industry. By incorporating traditional architectural elements in a modern and abstract way, the design achieves an economical and aesthetically pleasing integration. The landscape design, featuring local ginkgo trees and textures, creates a unique facade expression and environmental governance features that align with industry best practices.Zhejiang Pinghu Sports Center stands out in the market with its innovative design features and functionality. The renovation project utilizes overhead bridges, fitness footpaths, and landscape pavements to create a three-dimensional ribbon concept that reshapes the architectural scale and combines natural ecology with new vitality. The open, diverse, and adaptable design provides an immersive, multi-functional civic sports park that offers an all-weather experience for users.The Gold A' Design Award for Zhejiang Pinghu Sports Center serves as motivation for Frederic Rolland, Jia Jiong and Wang Hanlu to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of sports center design, influencing industry standards and practices. The award highlights the team's commitment to creating functional, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally conscious architectural solutions.Project MembersZhejiang Pinghu was designed by a talented team of architects, including Lead Architects Frederic Rolland, Jia Jiong, and Wang Hanlu, who collaborated with Polly Lo Rolland, Niu Like, Zheng Jianwen, Zhang Huan, He Jintao, Xu Bo, Li Bin, Shi Yanping, and Zhou Xuesong to bring this exceptional sports center to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Zhejiang Pinghu Sports Center design at:About Frederic Rolland, Jia Jiong and Wang HanluLink+ Architects is a space design firm that integrates culture, art, fashion, and high technology to enhance their clients' brand images through disruptive solutions and experiences. Based in China, Frederic Rolland, Jia Jiong and Wang Hanlu are the talented architects behind the award-winning Zhejiang Pinghu Sports Center design.About International Frederic Rolland ArchitectureFrederic Rolland International, founded in Angers, France in 1954 by Mr. Yves Georges Rolland, has established a strong reputation in the west of France. The Shanghai office, established in 2003, operates under the philosophy that architecture is the language of culture. The company is committed to creating beautiful architectural spaces that serve as witnesses of the times for the city, while ensuring public interests, project quality, respect for the natural environment, and protection of historical and urban backgrounds.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a significant recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and notable impact on their target audience. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, architecture industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award acknowledges designs that push boundaries, inspire future generations, and contribute to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology in the architecture field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior architectural projects. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands across all countries. By participating, entrants gain global recognition for their design excellence and contribute to advancing the architecture industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by showcasing and celebrating innovative designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

