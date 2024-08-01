Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Visit Wayanad's Landslide-Ravaged Chooralmala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad on Thursday (Aug 01). MP KC Venugopal and Kerala's leader of opposition VD Satheesan also accompanied them.

Intensive rescue ops to be carried out after Bailey bridge construction: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will further visit relief camps and those receiving treatment. Initially, it was said that the senior leaders would arrive in Wayanad on July 31, Wednesday. However, due to unfavorable weather conditions, authorities informed that it was not possible to land a helicopter in Wayanad, following which the trip was rescheduled.

According to the latest reports, the death toll now stands at 288 and 240 people are still missing.



The Army has established a Command and Control Centre in Kozhikode, led by Maj Gen Vinod Mathew, General Officer Commanding of the Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, and Brig Arjun Segan, to oversee Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Although heavy rain made rescue operations difficult, the weather cleared up in the morning, and rescue efforts were intensified. The army is trying to complete the construction of the Bailey bridge as soon as possible. The bridge construction is currently in its final stage, and the army hopes to complete it by noon today. However, there is a warning of extremely heavy rain in the district, and there is a cautionary alert for possible landslides again.

