Landslide Threat Looms Over Chikkamagaluru's Charmadi After Hill Collapses At Shiradi Ghat
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chikkamagaluru, a picturesque district in the foothills of the Western Ghats of Karnataka is grappling with rising anxiety following a landslide alert issued for Charmadi Ghat. The fear is heightened due to the recent disaster in Wayanad, Kerala, which has cast a shadow of concern over the region.
Residents and travellers in Chikkamagaluru's foothills are on edge as the region faces a new landslide threat. The Charmadi Ghat, a vital route running through the hills, has become a focal point of concern after the recent disaster in Wayanad, Kerala. The disaster has heightened anxieties about potential soil and rock collapses.
Massive landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 on Shiradi Ghat, 100s of vehicles stuck in traffic jam
In particular, the situation at Charmadi Ghat has led to significant worries. The narrow 22-kilometer road, known for its treacherous conditions, has seen increased traffic, further worsening fears of a possible collapse. Motorists travelling this route are increasingly anxious about the possibility of soil and rocks falling from the hillside, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions.
Karnataka: Tourists risk lives climbing slippery rocks in Charmadi ghat for reels; police impose fines
The situation is compounded by a background of previous landslides on Shiradi Ghat, which has only amplified the tension surrounding Charmadi Ghat. The Disaster Management Unit has issued a landslide alert, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and advising caution for those travelling in the area.
Adding to the anxiety is the dark memory of a mudslide in 2019, which has resurfaced in people's minds. The recent developments have reignited fears of similar incidents, leading to a cautious approach among locals and travellers alike.
