Nora Fatehi Charges THIS Whooping Amount For A Song
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nora Fatehi's journey from Canada to bollywood is nothing short of extraordinary. Initially arriving in India with just Rs 5000, she overcame numerous struggles to become a celebrated actress and dancer. Today, she commands a significant fee for her dance performances and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle
Nora Fatehi charges THIS huge amount for a song in the industry today. Check out her compensation HERE
Nora Fatehi moved to India with only Rs 5000, faced considerable difficulties. She lived in a 3-bedroom house with nine others, often survived on minimal food like eggs and bread
Her film career began with the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. This initial role marked the start of her journey in the Indian film industry
Nora Fatehi gained additional fame by participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss. This exposure helped her broaden her audience and set the stage for future success
She gained widespread recognition for her glamorous dance performances across Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Her performance in Manohari from Baahubali: The Beginning
As of now, Nora Fatehi charges around Rs 2 crore for a single dance sequence in films. This substantial fee reflects her established status and success in the industry
Nora Fatehi's future projects include highly anticipated films such as KD – The Devil, Housefull 5, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MENAFN01082024007385015968ID1108505304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.