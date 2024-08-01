Nora Fatehi charges THIS whooping amount for a song

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nora Fatehi's journey from Canada to is nothing short of extraordinary. Initially arriving in India with just Rs 5000, she overcame numerous struggles to become a celebrated and dancer. Today, she commands a significant fee for her dance performances and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle

Nora Fatehi charges THIS huge amount for a song in the today. Check out her compensation HERE

Nora Fatehi moved to India with only Rs 5000, faced considerable difficulties. She lived in a 3-bedroom house with nine others, often survived on minimal food like eggs and bread

Her film career began with the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. This initial role marked the start of her journey in the Indian film industry

Nora Fatehi gained additional fame by participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss. This exposure helped her broaden her audience and set the stage for future success

She gained widespread recognition for her glamorous dance performances across Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Her performance in Manohari from Baahubali: The Beginning

As of now, Nora Fatehi charges around Rs 2 crore for a single dance sequence in films. This substantial fee reflects her established status and success in the industry

Nora Fatehi's future projects include highly anticipated films such as KD – The Devil, Housefull 5, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu