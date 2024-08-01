NADA Conducts Anti-Doping Education Program For Women And Men Cricketers At NCA

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has conducted a session on anti-doping education program for women and men cricketers at the National Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“Women and men cricketers currently training at the National Cricket Academy are seen attending a session of the anti doping education program conducted by NADA. These sessions are held to promote awareness and disseminate knowledge on a topic that is ever growing in importance across sports,” wrote the BCCI in its post on 'X'.

The programme by NADA for the cricketers at NCA comes on the heels of cricket set to return to the Olympics event through 2028 Los Angeles edition, where it is proposed to be held in T20 format, and contested between top six T20Is teams in both men's and women's events.

Cricket was a part of the 1900 Olympic Games in Paris, where Great Britain's Devon and Somerset Wanderers defeated France's French Athletic Club Union by 158 runs to win the gold medal in the match played over two days.