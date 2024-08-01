BREAKING | Renukaswamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan And All Accused's Judicial Custody Extended Until August 14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development in the Renukaswamy murder case, all the accused, including actor Darshan, appeared in court via video conference. The appearance took place in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, where 24 jail staff from Parappana Agrahara Jail and Tumkur Jail were also present.
During the proceedings, the judge called out the names of all the accused. Each accused raised their hand and confirmed their presence when their name was shouted. The magistrate court, led by Justice Vishwanath C. Gowder, extended the judicial custody of all the accused until August 14.
Developing story.
MENAFN01082024007385015968ID1108505303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.