BREAKING | Renukaswamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan And All Accused's Judicial Custody Extended Until August 14

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development in the Renukaswamy murder case, all the accused, including Darshan, appeared in court via conference. The appearance took place in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, where 24 jail staff from Parappana Agrahara Jail and Tumkur Jail were also present.

During the proceedings, the judge called out the names of all the accused. Each accused raised their hand and confirmed their presence when their name was shouted. The magistrate court, led by Justice Vishwanath C. Gowder, extended the judicial custody of all the accused until August 14.

Developing story.