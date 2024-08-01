Luma Health Achieves Oracle Validated Integration With Oracle Health Expertise For Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Luma's Patient Success PlatformTM connects patients to their care, automates outreach and readiness tasks for staff, and unifies all aspects of a patient's care journey with Oracle integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health , a leading patient engagement and a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration Expertise across all Oracle Health domains for its bidirectional integration of Luma's Patient Success PlatformTM . Luma's platform has also achieved Integrated with Oracle Cloud Expertise and is available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace . Luma orchestrates every aspect of the patient journey, from access to communication to readiness, with EHR-integrated and AI-enabled scheduling, waitlist, intake, payments, call deflection, dynamic next steps, and more. Its proven expertise and integration with Oracle support successful patient journeys for millions of patients across the United States.

Expertise is a core tenet of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

To achieve the Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Health Expertise, partners like Luma meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at .

Luma's AI-enabled Patient Success PlatformTM goes beyond patient engagement with personalized access, communication, and readiness next steps for each patient based on their preferences and Oracle Health electronic health record. Luma's products include automated outreach, waitlist management, call deflection to text, due balance reminders, automated population health outreach, and more. Luma's products have helped some health systems save hundreds or thousands of hours in a year with solutions including patient self-scheduling, the option to switch from phone call to text, and digital forms. Some health systems have also saved millions in annual revenue by reducing manual staff phone calls or reducing no-shows. For example, Luma customers using Oracle filled more than 350 same-day appointment cancellations using Luma's waitlist within six months. One health system reduced patient wait times by 33 days on average; another captures $500K more in annual revenue while caring for a patient population 95% managed by Medicare. "Our Luma-Oracle Health integration was done in under a month," said Ahad Yousuf, MD, Strategic Projects, Quality, and BI at SJ Health . "And, it was a bi-directional integration that later allowed full appointment booking with data flowing back to Oracle."

"Luma is a leader in end-to-end patient access, communication, and readiness and integrates with Oracle Health at many of the nation's largest health systems," said Ricky Fletcher, Luma Health's director of partnerships. "Achieving Oracle Validated Integration Expertise validates our integration with Oracle Health and our continued commitment to building a best-in-class patient journey with our customers."

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Health Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Luma Health's Patient Success Platform is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business

Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

Luma was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Instead of a disconnected experience, where patients are forced to be their own healthcare advocates and provider teams struggle to reach their patients, every point along the care journey should be simple, seamless, and effective. Luma's Patient Success PlatformTM empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 35 million patients. Additional information about the company is available at the Luma website, the Luma blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premises Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" badge.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.

