Power Knot LLC Enhances Sustainability At B2gold's Fekola Mine With LFC-500 Biodigester

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the leader of on-site organic waste management solutions, announced today the successful implementation of its LFC-500 biodigester at B2Gold's Fekola Mine in the Republic of Mali, west Africa. This strategic partnership highlights B2Gold's commitment to sustainability and showcases the significant environmental and operational benefits of the LFC-500 biodigester.

The Fekola Mine is located in a remote region of Mali; the mine faces unique challenges in managing waste generated by its extensive workforce. Traditional waste disposal methods such as landfilling and incineration were proving to be costly, labor-intensive, and environmentally unsustainable. After thorough research, they selected Power Knot's LFC-500 biodigester for its proven efficiency in remote locations and environmental benefits.

The LFC® biodigester is an onsite solution designed to digest food waste efficiently. Typically installed in commercial kitchens, these machines reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint associated with disposing of food waste that would otherwise end up in landfills. Power Knot offers nine different sizes of biodigesters, capable of processing from 10 kg (20 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day.

"The LFC biodigester is an essential solution for managing waste in mining camps and other remote locations," said Iain Milnes, president of Power Knot. "It eliminates the pollution that would be generated by incineration, landfilling, or transporting to an off site treatment facility."

About Power Knot

Power Knot LLC designs, develops, and manufactures innovative on-site waste management solutions that help organizations reduce their environmental impact. With a focus on sustainability, Power Knot's products are used globally in various industries, including hospitality, food service, and industrial sectors.

For more information, access

CONTACT:

Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433,

[email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC