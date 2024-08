CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT ) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2024



Record revenues of $102.6 million, a 39% year-over-year (YoY) increase;

GAAP operating income of $25.9 million (up 73%

YoY) and non-GAAP operating income

of $30.8 million (up 69% YoY), representing operating margins of 25.2% and 30.0%, respectively;

GAAP net income of $28.0 million and non-GAAP net income of $32.6 million; and Strong positive operating cash flow of $49.2 million.



Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects revenues in the third quarter of 2024 between $107-110 million, representing a 35% mid-point increase over the third quarter of 2023. Given the significant visibility and strong ongoing order flow, continued sequential growth is expected into the fourth quarter.

Management Comment



Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented , "I am very pleased with the quarterly results: year-over-year growth in revenue of 39% and strong operating margin of 30%. Our strong results were driven by the continued demand for high performance computing (HPC) applications, which accounted for over half of our business in the quarter."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "The main growth driver in the semiconductors market is HPC modules for Generative AI and we are well positioned to benefit from it.

"Looking ahead, demand for HPC modules, as well as industry analysts' forecasts of growing demand for end-products such as mobile phones and PCs, plus major investment by key countries in establishing new local semiconductor manufacturing facilities, all give us further confidence for continued growth in the coming quarters."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were 102.6 million. This compares to second quarter 2023 revenues of $73.8 million, a year-over-year growth of 39%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $51.1 million (49.9% of revenues), an increase of 46% compared to a gross profit of $35.0 million (47.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $52.4 million (51.0% of revenues), an increase of 48% compared to a gross profit of $35.4 million (48.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $25.9 million (25.2% of revenues), an increase of 73% compared to an operating income of $14.9 million (20.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $30.8 million (30.0% of revenues), an increase of 69% compared to $18.3 million (24.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $28.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, an increase of 51% compared to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $32.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, an increase of 49% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.



Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of June 30, 2024, were $453.9 million compared to $466.3 million as of March 31, 2024. During the second quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $42.2 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

