Amusement And Theme Parks Market Report 2024-2030 - Rapid Adoption Of AI Technology Revolutionizing Amusement Parks
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amusement and Theme Parks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Amusement and Theme Parks was estimated at US$67 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$98.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the amusement and theme park market is driven by several factors, including technological innovation, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing demand for unique and immersive experiences. Advancements in ride technology and interactive entertainment are continuously raising the bar for guest experiences, attracting repeat visitors and expanding the market. The growing middle-class population, particularly in emerging economies, is contributing to higher visitor numbers, as more people can afford leisure and travel activities. Additionally, the proliferation of social media has amplified the appeal of theme parks, with visitors sharing their experiences and influencing others to visit.
The trend towards experiential travel, where consumers seek memorable and engaging activities, is also propelling the market. Furthermore, strategic partnerships and collaborations, such as those between entertainment franchises and park operators, are leading to the development of new attractions and themed areas, driving continuous market growth. These factors collectively ensure the dynamic expansion of the amusement and theme park industry, meeting the evolving expectations of global consumers.
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mechanical Rides segment, which is expected to reach US$81.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Water Rides segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $28.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $14.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market.
How is the Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ardent Leisure Group Limited, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Changlong Group Co., Ltd., and more.
Select Competitors (Total 291 Featured):
Ardent Leisure Group Limited Cedar Fair Entertainment Company Changlong Group Co. Ltd. Comcast Corporation Fanta Wild Holdings, Inc. Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group Merlin Entertainments Group Seaworld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation The Walt Disney Company
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 795
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $67 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $98.7 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Thrills and Spills: Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market Set for a Robust Growth Global Economic Update Global Oil Prices Remain Volatile Amid Acute Geopolitical Uncertainty & Tensions that Heighten Threat of Market Shocks: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024 While Still Not in the Comfort Zone, the Expected Steeper Fall in Inflation in 2024 Can Cushion Economic Growth: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025 Flat Growth for 2024 & A Possible Soft Landing, as the Global Economy Attempts to Balance Recovery While Navigating Through Wars, Political Conflicts & Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025 Amusement and Theme Parks Market: COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Competitive Landscape Amusement and Theme Parks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Market Overview and Analysis Regional Market Analysis The Growing Popularity of Theme Parks in the US An Overview of the European Amusement Parks Market China's Evolving Theme Park Industry Cutting-Edge Technology: A New Springboard for Thrilling Amusement Park Experience Recent Market Activity Influencer/Product/Technology Insights
GLOBAL BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Emerging Trends That Are Driving Growth the Theme Park Industry How Technology is Ushering In a New Era of Digitalization in the Theme Parks Industry Key Technologies Strolling in Amusement & Theme Parks and Scripting New Stories Technological Advancements Shape the Future of Amusement Parks New Technologies Transform Theme Park Experience Rapid Adoption of AI Technology is Revolutionizing Amusement Parks AR and VR Technologies Create New Realms of Entertainment Theme Parks Join the Metaverse Bandwagon for a Fun- & Amusement-Filled Future Special Effects Elevate Live Entertainment Revolutionizing Amusement with IoT Technology Going Viral: How Social Media Fuels the Surge in Amusement Park Visits The Thrill Makers: Mechanical Rides in Amusement Parks The Rising Popularity of Water Rides Technology Themes on the Radar of Theme Parks to Advance Guest Experiences Navigating Weather Challenges for Future Safety and Success Blockchain Breakthrough: Revolutionizing Ticketing in the Entertainment Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
