CRISPR And Cas Gene Global Research Report 2024 | Now Available

The anticipated increase in focus on personalized therapy is set to drive the growth of the CRISPR and Cas gene markets in the future. Personalized therapy involves utilizing an individual's genetic profile to inform decisions regarding disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. CRISPR and the Cas gene, particularly Cas9, play a pivotal role in personalized medicine by enabling precise modifications to an individual's genetic material, offering potential breakthroughs in tailored therapies for genetic disorders, cancer, and various medical conditions. Thus, the growing demand for personalized therapy is expected to fuel the growth of the CRISPR and Cas gene markets.

Key players in the CRISPR and Cas gene markets are actively developing innovative products such as CRISPR-based cell-based gene therapy to enhance their product offerings and gain a competitive edge. CRISPR-based cell-based gene therapy involves utilizing CRISPR gene-editing technology to modify or correct genetic material within cells, presenting a targeted and potentially transformative approach to treating genetic disorders, diseases, and other medical conditions at the cellular level.

CASGEVY is a CRISPR/Cas9 genome-edited gene therapy indicated for managing sickle cell disease (SCD) in individuals aged 12 and above who experience recurrent vaso-occlusive crises. This first-of-its-kind therapy has the potential to offer a one-time transformative treatment for eligible sickle cell patients. Vertex is collaborating with experienced institutions to establish a network of approved treatment centers (ATCs) across the United States to administer CASGEVY to patients, requiring specific training in stem cell transplantation.

In January 2022, Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, entered into a collaboration with Mammoth Biosciences to harness the natural richness in advancing the next generation of CRISPR products. This partnership aims to utilize Mammoth's CRISPR systems for developing in vivo gene-editing therapies, enhancing Bayer's emerging cell and gene therapy platform. The collaboration aligns with Mammoth Biosciences' goal of unlocking the full potential of innovative CRISPR systems. Mammoth BioSciences is a US-based biotechnology company specializing in developing CRISPR-Cas gene diagnostic tests.

The regions covered in the crispr and cas gene market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the CRISPR and Cas gene market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The CRISPR and Cas gene market consists of revenues earned by entities by offering services such as gene editing, targeted disruption of genes, targeted drug development, livestock breeding, and animal model construction. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The CRISPR and Cas gene market also includes sales of RNA clean-up kits, phenol-free kits, t7 polymerase mix, and RNAse-free water. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

CRISPR and Cas Gene Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

AstraZeneca plc.

Danaher Corporation Quest Diagnostics

CRISPR and Cas Gene Market Other Major and Innovative Companies



Lonza Group AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

eGenesis

Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research

Myriad Genetics Inc.

GenScript

Takara Bio Inc.

23andMe Inc.

Merck KGaA

Color Genomics Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Beam Therapeutics Inc

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

New England BioLabs Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc

