Annex Family Chiropractic Celebrates Long-Term Patient Loyalty: 18% Of Patients Maintain Care For Over A Decade

Dr. Joshua Gelber, Your Mid-Town Toronto Chiropractor at Annex Family Chiropractic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Annex Family Chiropractic , a mid-town Toronto clinic, is proud to announce that 18% of its patient base has been receiving chiropractic care for over 10 years. This milestone highlights the long-term impact of ongoing chiropractic care beyond acute pain management.Dr. Joshua Gelber, who has been in practice for over 20 years, emphasizes that chiropractic care is not just for immediate pain relief. "We have so many great patients who 'just won't stop' getting chiropractic adjustments, because they have seen the benefit of maintaining a healthy neuromusculoskeletal system," says Dr. Gelber .Contrary to common misconceptions, chiropractic care offers ongoing benefits for overall health and well-being. Regular adjustments help reduce the impact of daily stressors on the body and support better nervous system function and adaptability, which are foundational to good health.Dr. Gelber has witnessed the positive impact of long-term care across generations:- Children who grow up receiving chiropractic care, enjoying high levels of health and adaptability that set them up for a healthy future.- Adults are able to maintain a better quality of comfort and function through life's peaks and valleys.- Older individuals are supported for a better level of functionality, remaining active and aging more gracefully.Annex Family Chiropractic's approach focuses on sustaining improved quality of life through ongoing care, helping people navigate their health journey effectively.Expertise and Innovation: Precision in Chiropractic ExcellenceDr. Joshua Gelber stands at the forefront of chiropractic care in Toronto, utilizing a diverse range of tools in his clinic. His approach is rooted in precision, from hands-on techniques to postural analysis, computer scanning, and X-rays.Through this meticulous process, Dr. Gelber ensures the utmost precision in adjustments. His goal is to pinpoint subluxations, the key culprits interfering with the body's neuromusculoskeletal function.Dr. Gelber's dedication goes beyond the clinic. Regular training and continuing education are integral parts of his journey. This commitment ensures that he remains abreast of the latest advancements, offering patients the most effective and innovative chiropractic care.Patient Success with Dr. Joshua GelberDr. Gelber has over 150 Google Reviews where patients have shared their journeys of relief and transformation under his care. Here's one:Victoria G: I've now been seeing Dr. Gelber for 4 years and my migraines are, for the most part, completely gone. I've come off of all migraine medication with absolutely no issues!Dr. Gelber truly is an amazing chiropractor....a miracle worker if you ask me. I started getting adjustments in January for migraines that were not only affecting my brain, but would also affect me physically to the point where I would barely have the strength to even stand up or walk. I had tried numerous preventative medications and had been using rizatriptan regularly to help with the pain and even that didn't always help. Since seeing Dr. Gelber, I went from having migraines almost daily to maybe once or twice a month, and even then they aren't that bad. On days I've had migraines, Dr. Gelber's adjustments would literally melt the migraines away. By the time I left the office, the migraine would be gone.I've also had a lot of tension in my back for the last 7-8 years that's caused me discomfort. Since I started seeing Dr. Gelber, all the tension and pain I had been experiencing is practically gone.Dr. Gelber and Grace (his receptionist) are super kind and work hard to make sure every patient is tended to and that their individual needs are met! Look no further!!! I guarantee you this is the place you're looking for!!For more information about the benefits of long-term chiropractic care or to schedule an interview with Dr. Gelber, please contact:

Dr. Joshua Gelber

Annex Family Chiropractic

+1 416-967-4466

email us here