SOCAR's President Meets With Executive Director Of ADNOC
Ulviyya Shahin
On July 31, 2024, the President of the State Oil Company of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the Executive
Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Development of
the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Musabbeh Al Kaabi,
Azernews reports.
At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the work done in
the direction of expanding the successful cooperation between the
companies. In this regard, the importance of the agreements on "the
transfer of 3% of participation in SARB and Umm Lulu fields to
SOCAR" and the sale of 30% of participation in "Absheron"
gas-condensate field" was emphasized.
The parties reviewed opportunities for cooperation in the fields
of energy transition and decarbonization and exchanged views on
other issues of mutual interest.
