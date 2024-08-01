Invaders Damage 70 Civilian Objects In Donetsk Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have carried out 2,634 strikes on the front line and cities and villages in the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, causing civilian casualties and damaging many civilian objects.

The main directorate of the National in the Donetsk region said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"The police recorded 2,634 strikes on the front line and residential areas. Fourteen settlements were attacked, including the cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Novohrodivka, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Pivnichne, Hannivka, Yelyzavetivka, Marynivka, Memryk, Mykolaivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Predtechyne, and Uspenivka," the statement reads.

According to the regional police, 70 civilian objects were damaged, including 48 residential buildings, administrative buildings, an educational institution, a cultural center, a memorial to fallen soldiers, garages, cars, gas pipelines and electricity networks.

The police said that another 727 people had been evacuated, including 63 children. As many as 181,839 people have been evacuated from the region since mandatory evacuation was introduced, including 21,443 children and 7,184 people with disabilities.

One person was killed and ten others injured in Russian strikes on the Donetsk region on July 31.