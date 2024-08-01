Aesthetic Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $25.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aesthetic Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Aesthetic Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aesthetic services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.11 billion in 2023 to $19.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to celebrity influence, celebrity influence, aging population, media and social perception, virtual consultations, and telemedicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The aesthetic services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to globalization of beauty standards, preventive aesthetic treatments, men's aesthetic services, health, and wellness focus.

Growth Driver Of The Aesthetic Services Market

The rising demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to propel the growth of the aesthetic services market going forward. Cosmetic procedures refer to medical or surgical treatments performed to enhance or alter a person's physical appearance. Aesthetic services play a crucial role in cosmetic procedures as they provide various non-surgical treatments and complementary services that enhance the overall results and address specific aesthetic concerns.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the aesthetic services market include Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic, The Ottawa Skin Clinic, Viva Skin & Hair Clinic, Cynosure Inc., Human Med AG.

Advancements in technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the aesthetic services market. Major companies operating in the aesthetic services market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Facial Aesthetic Services, Skin Lightening, Body Contouring, Aesthetic Implantation

2) By Procedure: Cosmetic Procedures, Re Constructive Procedures

3) By Age Group: Adolescent, Adult, Geriatric

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Beauty Centers And Medical Spas, Dermatology Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the aesthetic services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aesthetic services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Aesthetic Services Market Definition

Aesthetic services refer to a range of cosmetic treatments and procedures that are performed to enhance or improve a person's appearance. Aesthetic services serve various purposes and are sought after by individuals for different reasons.

Aesthetic Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aesthetic Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aesthetic services market size, aesthetic services market drivers and trends , aesthetic services market major players, aesthetic services competitors' revenues, aesthetic services market positioning, and aesthetic services market growth across geographies. The aesthetic services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

