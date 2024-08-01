Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Robotic Endoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The robotic endoscopy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.14 billion in 2023 to $2.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an aging population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising awareness of early disease detection, regulatory approvals, and growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The robotic endoscopy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of robotic surgery applications, rising demand for remote surgery capabilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing adoption of endoscopic procedures, and surge in the global patient base for endoscopy.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market

The growing number of robotic surgery procedures is expected to propel the growth of the robotic endoscopy device market going forward. Robotic surgery is an advanced surgical technique that uses robotic systems to assist surgeons during surgical procedures. Robotic devices are widely used in endoscopy procedures for better maneuverability and efficiency and to simplify complex processes by improving visualization, exposure, and tissue manipulation.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the robotic endoscopy devices market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic PLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the robotic endoscopy device market. Major companies operating in the robotic endoscopy devices market are developing advanced technologies and products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

2) By Application: Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Laparoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Other Application

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the robotic endoscopy devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the robotic endoscopy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Definition

Robotic endoscopy devices refer to advanced medical instruments that combine the technology of robotics with the capabilities of flexible endoscopy procedures to improve precision and automation. These devices are used to examine the interior of organs or body cavities for diagnostic purposes.

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Robotic Endoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on robotic endoscopy devices market size , robotic endoscopy devices market drivers and trends, robotic endoscopy devices market major players, robotic endoscopy devices competitors' revenues, robotic endoscopy devices market positioning, and robotic endoscopy devices market growth across geographies. The robotic endoscopy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024



Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2024



Robotics And Automation Actuators Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn