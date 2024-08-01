Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.48 billion in 2023 to $10.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing research in genomics, rise in genetic disorders, growth in personalized medicine, expanding pharmaceutical industry, and rising demand for molecular diagnostics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing applications in disease research, a rise in demand for precision medicine, expanding biobanking initiatives, the surge in genetic testing, and rising adoption in agriculture for crop improvement.

Growth Driver Of The Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market

The increasing burden of chronic conditions is expected to propel the growth of the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market going forward. Chronic conditions are problems that last a year or longer, necessitating continuing medical care, restricting everyday activities, or both. Single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping is essential for identifying genetic predispositions and promoting personalized medicine due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market include Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Technological solutions are a key trend gaining popularity in the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market. Major companies operating in the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market are introducing technologically advanced solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Consumables, Instruments, services

2) By Technology: TaqMan SNP Genotyping, Mass Array SNP Genotyping, SNP Gene Chip Arrays, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Animal Genetics, Plant Improvement, Diagnostic Research, Pharmaceuticals And Pharmacogenomics, Agricultural Biotechnology, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Definition

Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping refers to a procedure that locates and describes genetic variants at the level of specific DNA nucleotides. It identifies individual SNPs, which are single-base changes in DNA sequences, and it is essential for understanding the genetic variations linked to diseases, traits, and population studies.

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market size, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market drivers and trends, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market major players, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping competitors' revenues, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market positioning, and single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market growth across geographies. The single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

