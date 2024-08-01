Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The clinical trial supply and logistics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.31 billion in 2023 to $4.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, globalization of clinical trials, rise in demand for novel therapies, growth in number of clinical trials, improved healthcare infrastructure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The clinical trial supply and logistics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for personalized medicine, growing number of clinical trials, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing focus on patient-centric trials, increasing use of virtual trials.

Growth Driver Of The Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market

The increasing number of clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the clinical trial supply and logistics market going forward. Clinical trials are research studies conducted with human participants to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new medical treatments, interventions, or diagnostic procedures. Clinical trial supply and logistics are used to supply materials such as the collection and delivery of biological specimens, investigational drugs and kits, expertise and assistance with all permit applications and customs clearance, and others that are needed to conduct a clinical trial smoothly and ensure the successful execution of research studies.

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the clinical trial supply and logistics market include United Parcel Service, DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., IQVIA, ICON PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Catalent Inc.

Adoption of technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the clinical trial supply and logistics market. Major companies operating in the clinical trial supply and logistics market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Segments :

1) By Service: Logistics And Distribution, Storage And Retention, Packaging Labelling And Blinding, Manufacturing, Comparator Sourcing, Other Services

2) By Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

3) By Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, CNS and Mental Disorders, Other Areas

4) By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Biologicals, Medical Device

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the clinical trial supply and logistics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the clinical trial supply and logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Definition

Clinical trial supply and logistics refers to the systematic procedure of ensuring the timely and cost-effective delivery of necessary supplies, equipment, and medications for the execution of a clinical study. This essential process ensures the safe and efficient conduct of the study while maintaining a focus on minimizing expenses.

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on clinical trial supply and logistics market size, clinical trial supply and logistics market drivers and trends, clinical trial supply and logistics market major players, clinical trial supply and logistics competitors' revenues, clinical trial supply and logistics market positioning, and clinical trial supply and logistics market growth across geographies. The clinical trial supply and logistics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

