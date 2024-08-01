Press Release: Gaining The Competitive Edge In Privacy Aesirx's Early Adopter Program For Wordpress Agencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AesirX unveils limited Partnership Packages for WordPress agencies - exclusive benefits for early adopters committed to open source privacy and GDPR compliance

NEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AesirX is committed to open source privacy and user data protection. Today, AesirX announces new Partnership Packages , offering a unique opportunity for professionals and privacy advocates to join this mission.

With limited numbers available, these exclusive packages are designed to foster collaboration and innovation, particularly within the WordPress community. The aim is to ensure GDPR compliance and enhance data security. Interested parties are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot and take advantage of these early adopter benefits.

Partnering for Privacy: How Partners Contribute to Data Protection

Partners are essential to AesirX's mission, significantly enhancing privacy and data protection. By integrating AesirX solutions, partners enable automated data protection that optimizes their workflows and clients'. This integration ensures GDPR compliance and first-party data security, creating a reliable foundation for businesses handling complex privacy regulations.

AesirX's privacy scanner revealed that 97.5% of sites are at high risk , highlighting the urgent need for open-source solutions to help business owners achieve compliance.

Professionals from WordPress, WooCommerce, Joomla, and Drupal ecosystems are especially valued, recognizing their critical role in advocating for user privacy. These partners bring expertise and passion, helping create a safer digital landscape and building a community where privacy-first solutions are the norm.

Introducing AesirX Partnership Packages

To empower the community and further the mission, AesirX offers three partnership packages: Enterprise, Growth, and Team. Each package will become available as the previous one sells out, with limited quantities available.

Early Adopter Bonus - Early adopters can purchase various AesirX software licenses, providing essential tools at no additional cost. These complimentary licenses offer authenticated digital experiences, secure access, and more

Why Partner with AesirX?

AesirX's Unified Analytics and Consent Platform is the only fully compliant, configurable, first-party, privacy-by-design solution that removes BigTech from the model. It ensures user ownership while allowing website owners to store and use securely and transparently. This decentralized model enables users to reclaim their privacy, and website owners benefit from robust management.

Advantages for WordPress Developers and Agencies

Partnering with AesirX offers tangible benefits to grow businesses and enhance WordPress services:

Seamless Technical Compliance: AesirX solutions enable full compliance with GDPR and ePrivacy Directive guidelines, protecting user data and reducing legal risks.

First-Party Data Control: Transitioning to first-party solutions minimizes privacy risks and ensures greater control over collected data.

Advanced Privacy Technologies: Utilizing blockchain for decentralized consent and verified IDs, AesirX enables secure and transparent data management, differentiating agencies with cutting-edge solutions.

Continuous Privacy Monitoring: Automated scans provide real-time updates, helping businesses maintain ongoing compliance and build customer trust.

Join the Privacy Movement

AesirX invites all WordPress, WooCommerce, Joomla, and Drupal industry professionals and privacy advocates to join in transforming data privacy. Early adopters of the first-party approach will gain significant advantages that translate into concrete benefits for their businesses.

By partnering with AesirX, partners will have access to AesirX Shield of Privacy, a tool offering decentralized consent management, identity verification, and secure single sign-on. This tool protects user data, prevents breaches, and ensures compliance with regulations.

How to Get Started

Boost earnings by connecting businesses with AesirX technology:

Sign Up: Visit the Partner Page and register for AesirX Shield of Privacy. Choose the tier that fits your needs.

Share and Implement: Share and implement AesirX solutions and services with clients, using provided resources to achieve privacy compliance and minimize risk of fines.

Earn: Expand value and earn up to 25% commission for successful referrals and implementation efforts without time limitations on earnings.

By partnering with AesirX, individuals and organizations are equipped with the tools needed to protect data and privacy, and comply seamlessly with data regulations in an increasingly digital world.

Claim early access to become an AesirX Privacy Partner and benefit from the limited early adopter packages, visit



