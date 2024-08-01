Al Jazeera Says Israeli Strike Kills Two Of Its Journalists In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: Two Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza, the Qatar-based reported on Wednesday as war rages between Israel and Hamas.

"Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Refee have been killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip," the reported adding the strike "targeted a car near the Aidia area, west of Gaza City".