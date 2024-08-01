Qatar's Government Tenders Reach QR5.5Bn In Q2 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Finance revealed yesterday that the total value of tenders and auctions in agencies in the State of Qatar reached QR5.5bn during the second quarter of 2024.

In a post on its X account, the ministry said that the tenders were distributed between QR4.5bn awarded to local companies, which represents a decrease in the value of contracts with these companies by 13.5 percent, compared to Q2 2023, and QR1bn in tenders awarded to foreign companies, an increase of 67 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023.

The ministry noted that the number of tenders, practices, and direct agreements awarded in the second quarter of 2024 reached 650 tenders, as the first four sectors according to the sector business index during the aforementioned quarter compared to the second quarter of 2023 were: culture and sports, trade, control and judiciary, and defense and security.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Finance announced that the total public spending of the State of Qatar reached around QR57.3bn during the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to Q2 2023.