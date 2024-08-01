QNB Organises Staff Workshop In Collaboration With Snapchat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB hosted a for its staff members in collaboration with Snapchat, one of the leading social platforms, aiming to enhance its digital engagement strategies.

The workshop came as a part of the bank's efforts to develop its marketing strategy and communication plans.

It included: demonstrating the key features, the demographic and usage facts, content ideas & strategies, enhancing content and events through lenses and filters, snap ads, how banks can leverage snapchat to connect with customers, interactive exercises brainstorm ideas for the banks snapchat, Snap solutions, organic Presence on the platform, banking case studies, and a Q&A session.

Commenting on the workshop, Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Communications, said:“Empowering our team with cutting-edge insights, this workshop with Snapchat is a pivotal step in driving innovation and enhancing our digital engagement strategies. We are paving the way for a future of boundless creativity and success”.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.