Celebrity Hair Stylist Extraordinaire Marcus Doss Returns to the Stage at Bronner Bros. International Hair Show in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES., August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare for a dazzling blend of style, creativity, and entertainment as celebrity hairstylist extraordinaire Thee Marcus Doss makes his anticipated return to the Bronner Bros. International Hair Show this August in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year's event promises an explosive mix of talent and glamour, with Marcus Doss set to captivate attendees once again with his visionary styling techniques and trend-setting flair.Event Highlights:- The Rhythms of Beauty After Party: Kick off the weekend in style! Dress in your finest white attire and join the celebration. The event will feature a showcase of top talent from across the beauty industry, offering a perfect blend of networking and party vibes in the world of glam.- Dates & Venue: The show runs from August 17th through 19th. Don't miss out on the chance to witness industry leaders under one roof.- Hosted by Kings of the Ring: This year's event is hosted by the renowned Terrence Davidson and Kevin Kirk, making it an unmissable affair for professionals and enthusiasts alike.Featured Talents Include:- Whitney Chanel Hair, Tristan Transformation, Shaunny Storm, Love Your Hair, Bobby Harris, Kolor Queen Kreations, Tonsorial Master, Tater Pazon, Tammie B Studio, Ms. Tyra the Original, The Mustached Barbers Thony, and many more.Tickets: Available now at Bronner BrosSecure your spot at this premier beauty event and experience the magic live!Social Media HighlightsJoin the conversation and stay updated with the latest news by following @MarcusDoss and other renowned stylists and creatives on Instagram. Share your experiences using the hashtags #BronnerBros, #HairShow, #CutParty, and #RhythmOfBeauty.Marcus Doss is thrilled to return to the Bronner Bros. stage and invites all beauty enthusiasts to join him in celebrating the innovative spirit of the beauty industry. Whether you're a professional in the field or an admirer of cutting-edge hair artistry, this event is tailored just for you.ContactFor more information about Marcus Doss, press only:ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul(910) 574-3346...For more information on The Event:( )

