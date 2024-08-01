Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.56 billion in 2023 to $3.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to electronic health records (EHR) adoption, clinical documentation improvement, medical literature mining, demand for clinical decision support, rising healthcare costs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai-driven personalized medicine, expanding telemedicine, regulatory compliance and coding, genomics and precision medicine, healthcare data interoperability.

Growth Driver Of The Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market

The increasing adoption of digital technology in the healthcare industry is driving the growth of NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market. Digital technology in healthcare refers to using information and communication technologies in medicine and other health professions to treat patients, reduce health risks, and promote wellness. Natural language processing (NLP) is used as digital healthcare technology to analyze unstructured data and derive valuable medical insights.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines CorporationTechnological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market. Major companies operating in the NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as Mercury NLP.

Segments:

1) By NLP Type: Rule-Based NLP, Statistical NLP, Hybrid NLP

2) By Component: Solutions, Services,

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Midsize Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Sentiment Analysis, Drug Discovery, Clinical Trail Matching, Risk And Compliance Management, Dictation And EMR Implication, Automated Registry Reporting, AI Chatbots And Virtual Scribe, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Public Health And Government Agencies, Medical Devices, Healthcare Insurance, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market in 2023. The regions covered in the natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Definition

Natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences refers to a field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables machines to comprehend and communicate in human speech. It is used to discover data patterns and perform automated healthcare and life sciences tasks.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market size, natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market drivers and trends, natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market major players, natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences competitors' revenues, natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market positioning, and natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market growth across geographies. The natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

