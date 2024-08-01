Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cargo aircraft charter service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.66 billion in 2023 to $10.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of global trade and commerce, rise in instances of natural disasters or humanitarian crises, surge in e-commerce activities, heightened security concerns, changes in global trade policies, tariffs, or geopolitical tensions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cargo aircraft charter service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued growth in online retail, heightened focus on building resilient supply chains, expansion and modernization of airports, global shift towards renewable energy sources, shifts in global trade agreements, tariffs, or geopolitical factors.

Growth Driver Of The Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market

Increasing passengers for air travel is expected to propel the growth of the cargo aircraft charter service market going forward. Air passengers refer to people who travel by air on commercial airlines or private aircraft for a variety of reasons. Cargo aircraft charter services can help passengers in a variety of situations, including natural disasters or humanitarian emergencies, transportation of important products, business travel, and specialized services.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cargo aircraft charter service market include United Parcel Service, DSV A/S, Atlas Air, Cathay Pacific Cargo, Cargo Partner, Vietjetair Cargo, Cargo Air Chartering, AYR Logistics Limited.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the cargo aircraft charter service market. Major companies operating in the cargo aircraft charter service market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Time Critical Cargo, Heavy And Outside Cargo, Dangerous Cargo, Animal Transportation, Other Types

2) By Aircraft Type: Light, Mid-Sized, Large

3) By Application: Private Use, Commercial Use

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest cargo aircraft charter service market region in 2023. The regions covered in the cargo aircraft charter service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Definition

Cargo aircraft charter service refers to the service of leasing cargo aircraft for the purpose of transporting goods or cargo. These services are often provided by air cargo companies that fly special cargo planes, giving shippers the flexibility and speed, they need to deliver their products on time and with reliability.

Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cargo aircraft charter service market size, cargo aircraft charter service market drivers and trends, cargo aircraft charter service market major players, cargo aircraft charter service competitors' revenues, cargo aircraft charter service market positioning, and cargo aircraft charter service market growth across geographies. The cargo aircraft charter service market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

