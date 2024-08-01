Blackburn Sign Japanese Forward Ohashi
London: Blackburn Rovers have signed Japanese forward Yuki Ohashi on a three-year deal, the English Championship club announced Wednesday.
The 28-year-old has moved from J League club Sanfrecce Hiroshima for an undisclosed fee after scoring 15 goals in 27 appearances during the current campaign.
"Since I started playing football, I always wanted to play in England, because England is a football country, so I will do my best for this club," Ohashi said in a club staement.
"I often watched English football growing up - the Premier League and Championship," he added.
Second-tier Blackburn have also re-signed veteran defender Kyle McFadzean for the 2024/25 season.
The 37-year-old joined Rovers on a short-term deal in January after leaving Coventry.
Rovers have also signed 19-year-old French forward Exauce Mafoumbi from Nantes on a three-year contract, after securing the services of Makhtar Gueye from RWD Molenbeek on Tuesday.
