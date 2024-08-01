HID Partners With Inner Range To Bring Customers Wallet-Enabled Readers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India – August 01, 2024 – HID®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced an extended partnership with its trusted partner Inner Range, a global provider of integrated access control systems and solutions, to offer Inner Range customers a new range of SIFER credential compatible with wallet-enabled readers, based on HID\'s signature line of access control readers, HID Signo®.



\"The sheer opportunity to further deepen collaboration with our partners excites us. Mobile access is rapidly becoming a dominant force in reshaping the physical access security industry and we are glad to be able to extend the mobile access in wallet solution to Inner Range to solidify its position as an integrated access control solutions provider globally,\" says Prabhuraj Patil, Senior Director, Physical Access Control Solutions, Asean and India Subcontinent, HID.



Patil adds, \"Inner Range customers will get all the benefits of adding mobile credentials in Apple or Google Wallet (and other OEM wallets in the near future), designed for the future of workplace. I\'m excited by the potential of this technology partnership, as we continue to collaborate on future projects, enabled with HID\'s secured, sustainable and future-proof identity solutions.\"



Leveraging HID\'s wallet-enabled readers, Inner Range enriches its reader product portfolio, providing its customers an additional choice of adding HID mobile credentials in wallet, giving employees, tenants and visitors secure and easy access to office spaces, meeting rooms, printers, lockers and other facilities with a tap of their smartphone or smart watch near the Inner Range SIFER- enabled readers, powered by HID Signo. The in-wallet solution powered by HID Mobile Access provides industry leading user-experience while employing advanced encryption and security protocols to ensure that access to facilities is both safe and secure.



\"We are delighted with the success of our recent collaboration with HID. At Inner Range, providing our customers with a seamless user experience is a core objective for our security solutions. Adding SIFER credential support to the HID Signo reader achieves this perfectly and provides significant opportunity for Inner Range and our channel by offering future proof solutions that incorporates both our technologies,\" says Gabriel Daher, VP and GM of Inner Range.



Daher adds, \"This strategic partnership is a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value to our customers. We are excited to share this groundbreaking news with our current and prospective clients, confident that it will exceed their expectations. As we continue to strengthen our alliance with HID, we are eager to embark on future projects that promise to harness the full potential of HID technology, with details to be revealed in due course.\"





About HID



HID powers the trusted identities of the world\'s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID\'s products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID\'s technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand.





About Inner Range



Inner Range is a manufacturer of unified Video, Access Control and Security solutions, founded in Australia, with over 35 years of technology innovation and more than 150,000 systems deployed globally. We are passionate about empowering our customers to protect what they value most, their property, their possessions and most importantly – their people.



Manufacturing end-to-end solutions from the card badged at our reader to the controller securing the door, right through to the enterprise security management software monitoring multiple sites anywhere in the world. Our scalable products are suitable for high-end residential, commercial and enterprise sites across verticals such as education, healthcare, government, retail and critical infrastructure. Our continual investment in research and development puts our products at the forefront of access control, security, video and smart building technology. We partner with best-in-class providers of adjacent technologies such as intercom, payroll, building automation; and incorporate the latest in AI technology with solutions for facial recognition, biometrics, number plate recognition and many more. With over 120 native integrations to 3rd party systems and open integration pathways, we provide our customers with a unified system behind a single pane of glass.

