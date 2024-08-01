COFFEE, PLANET & US 2024 : A Commitment To Sustainability And Ethical Sourcing In The Coffee Industry Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2024 - The escalating climate crisis, with its unpredictable weather patterns and rising temperatures, is not only impacting coffee farming and forestry but is also being worsened by unsustainable practices in these industries. This creates a harmful cycle that jeopardizes the livelihoods of coffee farmers and the well-being of their communities, which rely on these sectors for economic stability and social cohesion. With this consciousness, Coffex Coffee Malaysia is delighted to initiate a movement targeting to reverse this climate issue, named MONO Origine, dedicated to advancing sustainability, ethical sourcing, and raising awareness on the impact of unethical farming on climate change within the coffee industry, and our planet as a whole.





MONO Origine

Kelvin Ngow, the pioneer of this movement, expressed his enthusiasm for the mission: "We believe that sustainability and ethical practices are the future of the coffee industry. Through MONO Origine, we aim to educate and inspire others to join us in our commitment to a sustainable and ethically sourced coffee supply chain."



MONO Origine signifies Coffex Coffee's environmental and social responsibility dedication. By introducing MONO Origine to the Malaysian market, we aspire to create awareness and foster a community that values sustainable and conscious consumption.



CPU 2024 Event Details

Date: 13th August 2024

Time: 10.30 AM – 2.30 PM

Venue: Tap Room, Bamboo Hills (This is a closed event by invitation only)



Event Overview:





Climate Change Impact: This event will serve as a platform to share knowledge and raise awareness on the impact of climate change to our coffee industry, how the future of farming can reverse climate change and reduce the risk of extinction of viral species.

Sustainable Farming Practices: Presentation and talk by top Brazil coffee producer Marcos Croce from Fazenda Ambiental Fortaleza, and Angel Barrera from Belco, a leading French company specializing in sustainable coffee sourcing and quality control. They will share their firsthand experiences, insights, innovations, and best practices, with a focus on agro-forestry.

Industry Insights: The event will feature leading coffee industry players; Jason Loo from Contour, Terence Ho from Zus Coffee, and more to share their aspiring journey and success stories.

Ethical Sourcing: In-depth comprehension of the significance of ethical sourcing and ESG compliance in the coffee industry and how these practices can enhance farmers' incomes. Interactive Sessions: Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with speakers and delve into sustainable coffee practices.

Join us on this exciting journey as we promote sustainability and ethical sourcing in the coffee industry through the C.P.U. 2024 Event featuring MONO Origine. For more information and to RSVP, please get in touch with the above.#MONOOrigine #CoffexCoffee #Ethicalsourcing #sustainability #ESGThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.