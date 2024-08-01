Two People Killed, Three Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, two people were killed and three more, including a 10-year-old child, were by Russian shelling in the past day.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the regional governor, on August 1 at 05:13 in Novoosynove village, Kupiansk district, a garage, a car, and two private houses were damaged by Russian shelling. A man was killed, his identity is being ascertained.

On August 1, at 00:15, a 58-year-old woman was injured in Izium as a result of a missile attack from an Iskander-M system.

One killed, ten wounded as Russians shell 20 settlements inregion in past day

According to Syniehubov, over the past day, July 31, Russians fired five times at the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

In the village of Shevchenkove, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged as the Russian army dropped guided aerial bombs. A 55-year-old man was injured.

In the village of Pidserednie, a private house was damaged by Russian shelling.

The invaders shelled the village of Velykyi Burluk twice. The attack set a private house on fire, while the subsequent attack set grass outside the village on fire over an area of 1.5 hectares.

Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Horiane, damaging the roofs and window panes of six private houses. A 38-year-old woman was killed. A 10-year-old boy was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 500 Russian FPV drone strikes on civilians have been recorded in the Kharkiv region in recent months.

Photo is illustrative