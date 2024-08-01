U.S. Supports Ukraine's Decision To Build Additional Nuclear Power Units Deputy Energy Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States supports Ukraine's intention to resume the of additional nuclear power units in the medium term.

Ukraine's Deputy Mykola Kolisnyk said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports, citing the ministry's press service

"The U.S. supports us in completing additional units and additional generation. In the medium and long term, this is a very important priority for Ukraine," Kolisnyk said.

According to him, Ukraine's partnership with the United States is not limited to supplies. It also involves cooperation with U.S. companies in terms of using their technologies for the nuclear industry of Ukraine.

Firstfrom United States in 2024: Finance ministry, World Bank sign $3.9B agreement

Earlier, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker said during a visit to Kyiv that increasing nuclear power in Ukraine is appropriate to address the energy shortage caused by Russian attacks.

As reported, the Ukrainian government has approved a project to complete the construction of Khmelnytskyi NPP Units 3 and 4, which are 75% and 25% complete, respectively. The bill on the completion of construction is under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.

Photo: Energy Ministry