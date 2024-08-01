Enemy Launches Missile Attack On Railway Station In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Train Conductor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the enemy launched a missile attack on a railway station in the Kharkiv region A train conductor sustained shrapnel wounds to her head, infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At night, a rocket attack was launched on one of the railway stations in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, the conductor sustained shrapnel wounds to her head," the statement said.

It is noted that the railway worker was provided with first aid, she refused hospitalization.

In addition, the strike damaged two locomotives, freight and passenger cars. Damage was caused to tracks and power supply facilities.

“Some changes have been made to the suburban train schedules, long-distance trains continue to run using backup diesel locomotives," UZ said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kharkiv region, two people were killed and three more, including a 10-year-old child, were injured by Russian shelling in the past day.

Photo credit: Ukrzaliznytsia