Shooter Serhiy Kulish Wins Ukraine's Second Medal At Paris Games
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal at the men's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The result of the Ukrainian shooter is 461.3 points, Ukrinform reports.
The first was Liu Yukun (China) - 463.6, the third - Swapnil Kusale (India) - 451.4.
This is the fourth olympics for 31-year-old Kulish. In Rio de Janeiro 2016, Serhiy won silver in air rifle shooting from 10 meters.
