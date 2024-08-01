(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) MASSCON Launches AllThatSolid(R) Sustainable Personal Care Products Providing the Best Efficacy and Solubility in the Market



Seoul, July 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - MASSCON, a powerhouse in sustainable personal care products in South Korea, today announced that the company has launched AllThatSolid(R), a new breed of solid-state personal care products including shampoo, hair conditioner, facial cleanser, and body cleanser. AllThatSolid(R) products come in a single-use tablet-sized form factor, providing instant dissolution, enhanced hygiene, and zero-waste packaging.





Thanks to MASSCON's groundbreaking soluble solid technologies, AllThatSolid(R) products far outweigh conventional bar-type personal care products with up to 1500% increased efficacy, hygiene and ease of use and storage.

According to recent market research, the global sustainable personal care market is expected to grow from US$7.5 billion in 2023 to US$14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9%. Consumer interest in environmental protection plays a major role in the background of this growth. In order to reduce the use of plastic, improving packaging materials is of utmost importance. Conventional players try to reduce plastic by using biodegradable plastic or paper containers, but their function as cosmetic containers is poor, and even biodegradable plastic is not 100% pollution-free from environmental pollution.

Fundamentally, to solve this problem, it is important to have a technology that solidifies the product and liquefies it with a small amount of water or micro-heat when used. However, it is difficult with current technology to solidify all hair products and cosmetics, including shampoos, while exhibiting the same product functions as existing liquid products. In the case of existing solid hair products, some solidified products have been introduced, but user dissatisfaction has been pointed out as a major problem due to poor performance or secondary contamination of residual products.

"The key feature of MASSCON's technology is that highly effective liquid raw materials can be incorporated into solid products without modification. It can be effective even when used in a smaller amount than existing solid products, and since it is individually packaged for one-time use, it is the world's first innovative technology with economic feasibility. This technology does not require plastic containers or water and is disposable, easy to carry, easy to store, and hygienic. For example, AllThatSolid(R) shampoo provides the same cleansing and conditioning effects as liquid shampoo while minimizing environmental impact. In addition, it is an eco-friendly zero emission fabrication process in the entire process, so there is no wastewater generated during the manufacturing process," said Dr Lee, the founder and CEO at MASSCON.

"MASSCON's innovative technology is expected to make a significant contribution to the sustainability trend in the cosmetics industry. This technology will be an important turning point that can lead to changes in the cosmetics industry while meeting the needs of consumers who value environmental protection. MASSCON's technology has completed initial verification in the luxury hotel industry, which cannot provide amenities using plastic containers, and is awaiting mass production. As the sustainable personal care market continues to grow, it is expected that many companies are expected to continue to make efforts to improve sustainability by referring to MASSCON's technology. These changes are aimed at and ultimately expected to make a significant contribution to global environmental protection and resource conservation," Dr Lee added.

MASSCON also offers an array of sustainable personal care products including solid air fresheners and deodorizers.

The company plans to expand its global market reach focusing on international hotel chains, FMCG companies and retail outlets.

About MASSCON

MASSCON is a leading greentech company which designs and manufactures sustainable personal care products in tablet forms that provide zero-waste, enhanced hygiene and faster solubility over conventional shampoo bars. MASSCON's industry-leading soluble solid technologies-based on the company's 20 years of R&D expertise in hybrid nanotechnology and biochemistry with over 25 key patents and intellectual properties worldwide. MASSCON serves sustainable personal care markets including hospitality, government and FMCG sectors. The company also markets 'On Your Life', a domestic BtoC brand in Korea, and launched the AllThatSolid(R) brand in the global market.

