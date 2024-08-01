Hong Kong Delegation Strengthens Business Cooperation With Laos



Vientiane, August 01, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) – A delegation led by

Mr John Lee , Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), visited Vientiane on 28-30 July to deepen economic and trade relations, enhance cultural exchange and explore collaboration opportunities between Laos and Hong Kong. Twelve memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the areas of trade and investment promotion, finance, fintech, transport and logistics and education, paving the way for mutual prosperity between Hong Kong, Laos and the wider ASEAN region. The delegation, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), included some 30 leaders of international, Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong enterprises and conglomerates operating in finance and insurance, innovation and technology, professional services, infrastructure, transport and logistics, energy and hospitality. The delegates visited Vientiane Saysettha Development Zone and Vientiane Railway Station to understand the business and investment opportunities in Laos, its potential for Hong Kong companies and the impact of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). A visit to Vientiane Secondary School fostered greater people-to-people exchange between Laos and Hong Kong. The delegation also met with executives and key members of local business chambers, such as the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) and Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce (LCCC), to introduce Hong Kong's latest economic developments, business opportunities and unique advantages as superconnector between China and other Belt and Road markets. Potential partnerships to support the growth of Lao SMEs were explored in areas, such as finance, banking, renewable energy, green finance, agriculture and forestry, leveraging Hong Kong's expertise and connections to help them build capacity, find partners and explore new markets. Dr Peter K N Lam , Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "The objective of our mission is to explore opportunities and forge connections that will enable Laos to achieve its economic ambitions, while fostering stronger cooperation with Hong Kong. Leveraging its superconnector role, Hong Kong is well-positioned to provide assistance, nurture talent and strengthen infrastructure across various sectors in Laos. We believe there are immense opportunities for mutual growth. The cooperation we have witnessed during this visit is just the beginning." 12 MoUs were signed by the following members of the delegation, Lao government bodies and Lao companies: 1 and Excise Department of Hong Kong, China and the Customs Department of the Lao People's Democratic Republic; 2 Hong Kong and Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; 3 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce (LCCC); 4 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI); 5 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce; 6 International (Holdings) Limited and Phongsavanh Group Co., Ltd; 7 SEA Infrastructure Limited; CGN Energy Technology (Laos) Co., Ltd and Krittaphong Group Co., Ltd; 8 of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and the Vientiane Capital Chamber of Commerce and Industry; 9 Group and Lao National Digital Technology Group Co., Ltd (LADT); 10 National Digital Technology and HashKey Capital; 11 Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Vientiane Secondary School (VSS); and 12 Hong Kong Shippers' Council (HKSC) and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry With the BRI entering its second decade

and amid greater regional cooperation facilitated by agreements, like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Hong Kong will continue to build on its role as superconnector, linking the wider China market with ASEAN and the world at large. The HKSAR Government and HKTDC will host the Belt and Road Summit on 11-12 September in Hong Kong, at which Lao companies can make new connections and find new partners. The Hong Kong delegation's visit to Laos is part of a broader ASEAN mission taking place from 28 July to 2 August. This mission aims to strengthen ties with Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, building on the success of previous ASEAN missions to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in 2023 and Thailand in 2022. Photo Download: The Hong Kong delegation, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), included some 30 leaders of international, Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong enterprises and conglomerates operating in finance and insurance, innovation and technology, professional services, infrastructure, transport and logistics, energy and hospitality. Dr Peter K N Lam , Chairman, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (centre) witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the HKTDC.

Left:

Vithoune Sithimolada , Director General, Department of Trade Promotion, Ministry of Industry and Commerce Right:

Margaret Fong , Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council The Hong Kong delegation visited Vientiane Saysettha Development Zone The Hong Kong delegation visited Vientiane Railway Station



The Hong Kong delegation engaged with the Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) during a business dinner From left:

Dr Peter K N Lam , Chairman, Hong Kong Trade Development Council;

Mr John Lee , Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; and

Mr Yao Bin , Chairman, Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce

During the visit to Laos, the Hong Kong delegation visited Vientiane Secondary School to foster people-to-people exchange” between Laos and Hong Kong

