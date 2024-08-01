Residents Moved To Fuzuli Are Trained On Danger Of Mines
Fatima Latifova
For the first time, training on mine danger was conducted for
residents who recently moved to Fuzuli, Azernews
reports.
The training, organised in collaboration with the State
Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the
special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Agdam,
Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, and the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society (AzQAC), covered the topic "Awareness of Risks and Safe
Behaviour."
The next round of training was held in July for residents
relocated to and sustainably settled in Fuzuli district. The main
purpose of these educational trainings is to increase awareness
among former IDPs about mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) within
the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return to the
Liberated Territories and to minimise possible risk factors.
A team of AzQAC specialists and volunteers travelled to the city
of Fuzuli for this round. Trainers visited homes during the
"Door-to-Door" session, providing each family with necessary
information and answering their questions.
During the training, detailed information was given about
prohibitory, warning, and informative signs. Educational brochures
were distributed, and state agencies and contact methods to be
reached in case of danger were reminded.
It should be noted that the initial phase of the training was
organised separately for citizens and school-aged individuals at
the "Gobu Park" residential complex in the Garadagh district of
Baku, where former IDPs temporarily reside. This process continued
for IDPs temporarily residing in dormitories, administrative
buildings, and semi-constructed buildings.
During the mine danger awareness week in July in Fuzuli, over
500 individuals were informed.
Overall, more than 20,000 people have participated in
educational trainings on mine and UXO danger to date. It is planned
to continue these trainings in other areas densely populated by
former IDPs in a series.
