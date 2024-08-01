Residents Moved To Fuzuli Are Trained On Danger Of Mines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

For the first time, training on mine danger was conducted for residents who recently moved to Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

The training, organised in collaboration with the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Agdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, and the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC), covered the topic "Awareness of Risks and Safe Behaviour."

The next round of training was held in July for residents relocated to and sustainably settled in Fuzuli district. The main purpose of these educational trainings is to increase awareness among former IDPs about mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories and to minimise possible risk factors.

A team of AzQAC specialists and volunteers travelled to the city of Fuzuli for this round. Trainers visited homes during the "Door-to-Door" session, providing each family with necessary information and answering their questions.

During the training, detailed information was given about prohibitory, warning, and informative signs. Educational brochures were distributed, and state agencies and contact methods to be reached in case of danger were reminded.

It should be noted that the initial phase of the training was organised separately for citizens and school-aged individuals at the "Gobu Park" residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku, where former IDPs temporarily reside. This process continued for IDPs temporarily residing in dormitories, administrative buildings, and semi-constructed buildings.

During the mine danger awareness week in July in Fuzuli, over 500 individuals were informed.

Overall, more than 20,000 people have participated in educational trainings on mine and UXO danger to date. It is planned to continue these trainings in other areas densely populated by former IDPs in a series.