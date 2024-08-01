Authors Of Garabagh Victory Are Victorious Commander-In-Chief And Azerbaijani Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 44-day Patriotic War and the 23-hour anti-terror
measures not only ended the 30-year Occupation faced by Azerbaijan
but also concluded with the complete restoration of territorial
integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order. The "iron fist"
forever destroyed Armenian separatism, which has a 200-year history
of deceit and bloodshed.
This military victory is undoubtedly the most remarkable
achievement in our history. At the same time, in the context of the
new realities created by Azerbaijan, which is experiencing its most
powerful period, this victory is a primary indicator of our
regional leadership, global influence, and increasing role as a
significant economic-political actor on the international
stage.
The Azerbaijani soldier entered Garabagh.
The Garabagh victory has become a demarcation line in our
history. Just as we used to classify events as "before independence
- after independence," we now view our history with the separation
of "before and after victory."
It can be confidently stated that even centuries from now, our
descendants will analyse our history, which spans millennia, using
the November 2020 timeline. This military victory marks a new
beginning and the birth of a new phase in our history.
The historical significance of the military victory in Garabagh
has elevated it to the same strategic importance as the attainment
of independence. These two fundamental factors-independence and
victory-ensure the destiny of our state and people, complementing
and strengthening each other. As we embark on the new historical
period declared by the President, these factors form the reliable
foundation of Azerbaijan's new development doctrine.
But who is the author of this victory, and what are the reasons
behind this triumph?
Let's quote President Ilham Aliyev's answer from his
speeches:
"The author of the victory is our glorious army, our brave
soldiers, our heroic people"... "We achieved this victory through
professionalism, heroism, and also national spirit"...
The President declares that the army and the people are the
authors of the victory. However, Azerbaijani citizens unanimously
disagree with their Leader on this matter. When looking back at the
devastating defeats of 1991-1993 and the disgraceful abandonment of
our lands, and even a superficial glance at the histories of
various countries, it becomes clear that the main issue is not just
having an independent state and army. The main issue is having a
leader who transforms this state and army into a unified, powerful
force, correctly directs their resources, and protects the country
and people from danger.
Even though our President is modest (we will revisit this
topic!), our people-from the youngest to the oldest-know, and
everyone will know for centuries, that it was Ilham Aliyev's
Commandership-Victory Leadership Mission-that transformed the
defeated army into heroic Armed Forces and the weak and submissive
republic into a powerful state.
Our citizens see the main, or rather the only, factor behind the
victory as the logical outcome of Heydar Aliyev's course-Ilham
Aliyev's activity.
The successful continuation of the independent state-building
process initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev by President
Ilham Aliyev, our state leader's powerful leadership, high
political and diplomatic skills, excellent governance, and other
unique qualities ensured the successful realization of the strong
state concept. The achievements in Azerbaijan's effective domestic
and foreign policies, social, economic, legal, cultural, and other
fields, as well as in building a democratic state and a civil
society, made significant contributions to this process. These
components turned Azerbaijan into the leading country in the region
and earned it great international prestige.
Among these achievements, the historical successes in army
building and the national defense industry, high development
indicators, and the continuous modernization of our Armed Forces
and military arsenal, adopting the most modern innovations, were of
particular importance. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this area
was the top priority among President Ilham Aliyev's national
development priorities. As a result, the Republic of Azerbaijan,
based on the strong unity of its citizens, with its powerful
political, economic, and military potential, gained the ability to
independently and single-handedly execute its historic, fateful
tasks.
...And under Ilham Aliyev's Victorious Commandership, the
Azerbaijani soldier liberated our lands from 30 years of occupation
with a Victory march from September 27 to November 9, 2020. The
one-day anti-terror operation carried out in September 2023 put an
end to internal separatism once and for all, ensuring the
restoration of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.
...ONLY AND ONLY WITH THE VICTORIOUS COMMANDERSHIP OF ILHAM
ALIYEV DID THE AZERBAIJANI SOLDIER ENTER AGHDAM, FUZULI, LACHIN,
JABRAYIL, ZANGILAN, GUBADLI, KALBAJAR, SHUSHA, HADRUT, KHOJALY,
AGHDARA, ASKARAN, AND KHANKENDI!
As they say, Exclamation Point!
A Tempest in a Teapot
To undermine this sublime truth that has turned into an
exclamation point, global Armenian communities launched a new
deceitful campaign immediately after the victory. As if the support
of their lobbies worldwide wasn't enough, those who occupied
Azerbaijani lands with the financial, military, and political
assistance of powerful superpowers, and turned Garabagh into hell
over the subsequent 30 years with the same infamous external help
tried to cast a shadow on Azerbaijan's just war. They spoke of
foreign troops and foreign mercenaries...
President Ilham Aliyev has been asked about this numerous times
by the foreign media. His response has always been straightforward:
"Let them present at least one fact to substantiate their
claims."
In other words, it's that simple: provide a fact and prove it.
If you don't have a fact, then what you're saying is a lie,
slander, and bias.
Indeed, there is no fact. They can't even fabricate a lie using
artificial intelligence technologies...
Unfortunately, sometimes even friendly countries get involved in
this campaign of lies. For example, the statement made by Ünal
Çeviköz, who was Turkiye's ambassador to Azerbaijan from 2001 to
2004, during the war, deeply disappointed all of us. This person
shamelessly claimed that "Turkiye provided arms assistance to
Azerbaijan, sent mercenaries, and that Garabagh was not liberated
by Azerbaijan's own strength." Given that he was one of the main
implementers of the normalisation process with Armenia in 2009,
which is one of the darkest and most stained pages in Turkiye's
diplomatic history, it was not surprising. Even when he later
joined the opposition CHP, he did not change his stance.
Currently, some public circles and media outlets in Turkiye are
making claims about the involvement of other countries in the
liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.
And again, unfortunately, the Turkish media, instead of focusing
on topics that concern the public, has created a new artificial
agenda. The known statement claiming that military intervention in
Israel would be made and that "they would enter Jerusalem just as
they entered Garabagh" is being interpreted in a biased manner,
distorting the truth, and openly expressing pro-Armenian views.
We understand the lies of Armenians, even the slander of Ünal
Çeviköz-we know their intentions and goals. However, it is truly
upsetting that some of the people spreading this slander are those
we consider friends.
Intellectuals, politicians, media representatives, and public
activists from both countries should work towards further
rapprochement of our peoples and immediately resolve any minor
misunderstandings between them. This should become a moral duty and
a civic obligation. No such contradictory activities have been
observed in Azerbaijan or among our citizens.
In the brotherly country, however, we sometimes see the
opposite. Unfortunately, the authors of actions that damage the
reliable cooperation and brotherhood that has stood the test of
time are actually those who should be ensuring it.
These unfounded initiatives, based on lies and attempting to "A
Tempest in a teapot," are the greatest harm to the interests of the
peoples who support each other in difficult times.
The strength of Azerbaijan and Turkiye lies in their unity,
their common stance, and their shared political vision and actions.
Those who try to cast a shadow on this ultimately harm the strength
and position of their own states.
Brotherhood must be sincere and mutual.
There have been many instances where we have overlooked or
ignored certain points to avoid casting a shadow on the relations
between the two states. But it is not right to overlook this matter
now. Let's once again seek an answer to the question (which is
actually rhetorical!): "What kind of assistance did Turkiye provide
to Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War?"
The relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are indeed a rare
form of cooperation in the world, based on the tested brotherhood
of Azerbaijanis and Turks with a common heritage. Our people gave
thousands of martyrs in Çanakkale, and even people from remote
villages sent their last piece of bread as aid. In the early days
of Soviet Azerbaijan, we were the only ones who sent money, gold,
and fuel to Turkiye with the support of N. Narimanov. In recent
years, during fires and earthquakes, we have always stood by
Turkiye as a state and a people, providing all kinds of assistance.
Of course, we also do not forget the participation of Turkish
soldiers in the liberation of Baku 106 years ago.
The establishment of a city of a thousand houses in the
Kahramanmaraş region, which was affected by the earthquake, under
the order of Ilham Aliyev, with an initial assessment of more than
$100 million, is a symbol of the love of every Azerbaijani, from
the President to ordinary citizens, for Turkiye.
Are these the only things?
President Ilham Aliyev has expanded Heydar Aliyev's "One Nation
- Two States" concept to the international level, elevating
cooperation to the pinnacle of "One State."
In Prague, when Turkiye was being isolated, the Azerbaijani
Leader, who declared, "There are no Turkish representatives at this
table. But I am here," and humiliated Turkiye's enemies, has always
been regarded as the biggest supporter, protector, and advocate of
the Turkish state.
In the new political era, Ilham Aliyev, recognised as the
creator of the unity of Turkic states and achieving the
establishment of this organisation in Nakhchivan, is the leader who
brings Turkiye closer to the Turkic countries of Central Asia,
ensuring their operational unity.
Can we forget Ilham Aliyev's months of efforts, hard work, and
extraordinary diplomatic skills in normalizing Turkiye's relations
with Russia, which were almost in a state of war?
Or, in the reconstruction of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur,
along with large multinational Turkish holdings, dozens of other
Turkish companies and thousands of Turkish engineers and craftsmen
are working. The Azerbaijani state creates a wide environment for
the participation of the private sector of the brotherly country in
this process, allowing them to earn profit and significantly
contribute to the Turkish budget.
Is there such a favourable environment for Turkish companies in
any other country? If we are brothers, it should actually be just
like this with us.
However, brotherhood should not turn into a football match
played on one side, and mutual obligations and moral duties should
not be forgotten.
Yes, during the Patriotic War, Turkiye provided significant
political and moral support to Azerbaijan. Thanks to President
Ilham Aliyev's diplomatic efforts, the number of our friends has
greatly increased over the past decade, and during the war, we
received extensive support from countries ranging from Europe to
Asia, Arab countries to Turkic states. At the forefront of these
states were Turkiye and Pakistan.
Our people raised the flags of these states and pictures of
their leaders during those days and afterward at the highest
places. Today, the Turkish flag still flies over the graves of our
martyrs. Even if it is not in line with administrative and official
norms, the Turkish flag is frequently seen in front of government
and non-government buildings and offices.
President Ilham Aliyev expresses his gratitude for this
political and moral support at every opportunity: "I want to
express my deep gratitude to brotherly Turkiye, which gave us the
greatest support during the 44 days. Brotherly Turkiye and the
brotherly Turkish people showed solidarity with Azerbaijan from the
first hours of the war and gave us their support. The statements
made by the Turkish leadership and my dear brother President Recep
Tayyip Erdoğan gave us great political support, gave us additional
strength, and we will never forget this. The 44-day Patriotic War
showed the world once again the unity of Turkiye and
Azerbaijan."
Let's also look at the President's thoughts on Pakistan:
"During the occupation period, Pakistan was one of the few
countries that always stood by us. The political support and
unequivocal statements of high-ranking officials of Pakistan during
the Second Garabagh War - the Patriotic War gave us additional
strength and power. Pakistan is the country that did not establish
diplomatic relations with Armenia precisely because of the
occupation. When we celebrated our victory in November 2020, our
people held the flags of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkiye. This
makes our relations unique."
We Have Paid for Every Single Ammunition to the Last
Penny!
At the beginning of the article, we mentioned the humility of
the President. From the moment Ilham Aliyev began his tenure as the
head of state, he laid the groundwork for the path leading to the
military parade he would hold in Khankendi. As a result, he
achieved the greatest military victory of the last century not only
for Azerbaijan but also for the Turkic and Islamic worlds.
However, despite his humility, he never once mentioned his role
as the Victorious Commander over the past four years. Whenever
citizens spoke about this in meetings, he politely interrupted
them, repeatedly stating that the true authors of the victory were
our army and our people.
A victory has many claimants, but defeat is orphaned – this
saying, unfortunately, can also apply to Azerbaijan's victory in
the Patriotic War.
All of Azerbaijan witnesses with disappointment and deep regret
the attempts to claim ownership of our people's, our army's, and
our Commander's rightful victory.
Hearing the disgraceful lies from Armenians is one thing, but
hearing them from our brothers breaks our hearts. We are deeply
hurt and consider these unexpected words a heavy moral blow.
The outcomes of Azerbaijan's victory, specifically the outcomes,
belong to the entire Turkic world. However, the author of the
victory is neither they nor Turkiye.
The well-known statements and declarations made in Turkiye
distort the realities of the 44-day war. Most importantly, they
serve the Armenian propaganda machine.
Our ancestors said that "what the right hand gives, the left
hand should not know," and a brother should not boast about what he
has done for another brother. Even hypothetically, let's assume
that Turkiye provided some support beyond political and moral
backing during the Patriotic War. Why should this be openly
declared, providing the Armenians, as well as known states and
forces like the USA and France, with material for manipulation?
Claiming that Turkiye or any other country played a role beyond
political and moral support in liberating Azerbaijani lands from
occupation is fundamentally wrong. This is either deliberately or
unknowingly giving voice to our common enemy, world Armenians!
Those who speak and write about the alleged participation of
Turkish forces or mercenaries in the Patriotic War cannot present a
single piece of evidence. Likewise, any country's involvement in
anti-terror operations, which are just as significant as the 44-day
war, should not even be a topic of discussion.
The distressing statements from Turkiye also mention the
supposed gratuitous military ammunition aid to Azerbaijan. For 15
years before the war, President Ilham Aliyev systematically and
consistently worked on both improving and updating our national
defence industry and ensuring our military arsenal was equipped
with all kinds of weapons, ammunition, and technology reflecting
the latest technological innovations in the world.
Military-technical cooperation was implemented with several
countries, including Turkiye. During the war, various examples of
this cooperation were utilised. Turkiye's "Bayraktar" UAVs also
participated in our robust aviation attack and defence system.
However, this system was not solely composed of "Bayraktar"
UAVs.
Moreover, after President Ilham Aliyev's statement that "the
technical means that achieved this victory are not the soldiers and
officers who liberated our land from the enemy inch by inch," it is
futile to talk about this at all.
By the way, the information presented as "military arsenal aid"
is also incorrect. All these fall under the commercial section of
military cooperation.
In other words, we have paid for every bullet, every piece of
ammunition, and every piece of equipment down to the last penny,
gentlemen!
What Does the Turkish Media Say?
It is gratifying that there are many who approach this
artificially created agitation with a healthy stance and genuine
brotherly concern in the Turkish media.
In Turkiye's highest-circulation and reputable newspapers,
"Sözcü," Emin Çölaşan write in their columns titled "We Have Never
Seen Such a Thing": "It may be true that we sent weapons and
equipment to Azerbaijan, but what does this have to do with
entering Garabagh?"
In the "Yeni Çağ" newspaper, an article titled "Israel Has Long
Entered Turkiye" states: "Firstly, according to official
statements, Turkiye did not enter Garabagh. It provided UAV support
to Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia. Meanwhile, Israel also
provided its Herons to Azerbaijan. In this case, Turkiye and Israel
were allies in Garabagh."
In "Sabah" newspaper, an article titled "Expected" notes:
"Turkiye supported Azerbaijan to end Armenia's occupation of
Garabagh, which did not recognize international law. Similarly, it
supported the legitimate government within the framework of
international law in Libya."
"Star" newspaper writes: "Some people were extremely disturbed
by the statement 'Just as we entered Garabagh and Libya, we will
also openly enter Israel.' Israel's stance reveals everyone's true
intentions like litmus paper. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan
always says: 'Where Turkiye is not present, Azerbaijan is, and
where Azerbaijan is not present, Turkiye is.' In this way, he
declares, 'We are one!'"
The official from the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of
Azerbaijan has also refuted this information: "There is no basis
for statements regarding the participation of any country's
military in the combat operations related to the restoration of
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty."
The Test of Sincerity and Honesty
In the 44-day war, Azerbaijan sacrificed more than 3,000
martyrs, and during a one-day anti-terror operation, more than 200.
However, there is no information about any representative from
another country being killed or injured in this process.
Currently, there are 93,125 war veterans in our country. Of
them, 4,685 are disabled veterans of the Patriotic War. Nearly
97,000 soldiers who fought alongside our martyrs participated in
the battles.
These 97,000 Azerbaijani citizens, heroes, and champions are the
ones who entered and liberated Garabagh!
It is the trust of the people, who ended a 30-year occupation,
in their leader, their army, and themselves!
It is the powerful leadership, skillful command, and high
diplomacy of the Victorious Commander, Ilham Aliyev, who waved the
Victory flag in Shusha and Khankendi!
It is the "iron fist," the embodiment of the
Commander-Army-People unity, that brought freedom to Garabagh!
The Azerbaijani state and its president never exploit this
topic. For Ilham Aliyev, the issue of Garabagh's liberation is now
a reliable, solid foundation for greater development and more
strategic goals-a clear vision for tomorrow.
As the head of state said at the II Shusha Global Forum: "Of
course, we will never forget the occupation, the consequences, the
sacrifices we made, or our great Victory. We and our future
generations will take pride in this Victory. But we should not
focus on this, we should not exploit this topic continuously, and
we should not turn it into a permanent symbol; we must move
forward."
The President's thesis "we must move forward," naturally
includes the Turkic world, which he characterised as "one family"
alongside Azerbaijan. In Ilham Aliyev's foreign policy, the
priority is the Turkic world, and the foremost is Turkiye.
In this regard, the sincere dedication of our state and our
people should be adequate, expressing mutual interests rather than
personal ones.
The strength of Ilham Aliyev's globally recognised leadership
lies not only in his decisiveness but also in his sincerity. A
leader whose words match his actions has one face, one word, and
one position in both friendship and tense relations!
He does not deny what he said yesterday, he does not praise what
he criticised yesterday, and he does not contradict what he
considered right yesterday!
This is who we are; this is our state, our people, and our
leader!
The brotherhood and friendship between Turkiye and Azerbaijan
are treasures for both nations. This unity model is also a factor
in regional security. The signing of the Garabagh Declaration
following the Shusha Declaration demonstrates that the goals of
solidarity among Turkic states, announced by President Ilham Aliyev
at his inauguration, are being successfully realised.
The results of the Shusha summit, attended by the Presidents of
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Vice President of Turkiye,
the Prime Minister of Hungary, and the President of the Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus, create confidence that Ilham Aliyev's
initiatives to transform the Turkic world into a global
geopolitical and geoeconomic actor will soon become a reality.
With Ilham Aliyev's Victorious Command putting an end to
Armenian separatism, the entire Turkic world is confident in the
defeat of global Armenianism, which targets the whole Turkic world.
Thus, not only Azerbaijan but also the friendly, brotherly, and
allied Turkic states have triumphed!
And foremost among them is Turkiye!
The Victory flag waving in Khankendi and Shusha should
be a source of pride for the entire Turkic world, and we believe it
is indeed so.
The Victory belongs to all of us, and so does
Garabagh!
We just need to be sincere and honest...
The article has been translated from the AZƏRBAYCAN
newspaper. To read the original article, please click here .
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108504798