U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Forecasted To Hit $6.97 Billion By 2032 Growing At 5.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The U.S. baby infant formula size was valued at $3,962.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $6,973.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.” - Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023–2032,” The U.S. baby infant formula market size was valued at $ 3,962.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $ 6,973.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Get Sample PDF Here:

Breastfeeding is not always possible for working moms; hence, baby formula serves as a viable substitute for newborns as its composition is like that of breast milk. Nucleotides are components of infant formulae required for metabolic functions such as the breakdown of energy and enzymatic reactions. These nucleotides serve as the building blocks for DNA and RNA, which are required for regular physiological activities. Furthermore, iron-rich infant formula aids in the prevention of anemia. In addition, probiotics are used in a variety of newborn formulae to help prevent diarrhea, relieve colic, and lower the likelihood of food allergies. Moreover, infant formula contains a high concentration of protein, linoleic acid, minerals, calcium, carbohydrates, phosphorus, iodine, sodium chloride, potassium chloride, and other nutrients essential for infant development. Due to its high nutritional content, physicians encourage baby formula for newborns as a substitute for breast milk.

Breastfeeding is continually promoted as the ideal way for healthy growth of infants, and this is affiliated with national and international attempts among policymakers and health activists. It is recommended for infants for the first six months, as it delivers all the essential nutrients for complete development and healthy growth of the baby. In 2020, the World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization chose to support and encourage pro-breastfeeding regulations. Organizations that support breastfeeding further encourage parents to cook baby food when infants start eating solids.

A federally funded nutrition assistance program called Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) helps low-income pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as their infants and young children. The program offers support for breastfeeding, access to nutritious food, and education about nutrition. These initiatives, therefore, tend to decrease the dependency of parents on baby infant formula products, which notably restrain the U.S. baby infant formula market growth.

Make an Enquiry:

The U.S. market is witnessing an increase in demand for natural and organic baby formula products. Parents are showing a growing interest in purchasing products made from natural, organic materials that are free of chemical stabilizers, additives, and other chemicals. The potential health risks linked to exposure to chemicals and synthetic compounds are increasingly being brought to the attention of parents. Concerns about long-term effects of chemical exposure, especially for growing infants, are shared by many parents.

In line with their own dietary preferences and lifestyle choices, many parents look for natural and organic products for their children. Parents now find it easier to learn about the benefits of organic and natural infant formula products and to spread that knowledge to others due to increase in penetration of social media and online communities. This has boosted demand and raised interest in these products. The trend toward organic and natural infant formula products is therefore likely to persist as more parents become aware of the benefits of these products and as companies continue to develop brand-new, innovative products to meet the escalating demand.

The U.S. baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and source. Depending on type, the market is segregated into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. On the basis of ingredient, it is fragmented into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. By source, it is categorized into regular, organic, milk with HMO, goat milk, plant-based formula, and others.

Buy Now Report:

Players operating in the U.S. baby infant formula market Opportunities and developmental strategies to expand their U.S. baby infant formula market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Danone S.A., Dana Dairy Group Ltd., ByHeart, Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc., Holle Baby Foods AG, Kabrita USA, Nature's One, LLC, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group LTD., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Key finding of the study

In 2022, on the basis of type, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula industry, in terms of value.

According to the U.S. baby infant formula market analysis, on the basis of ingredients, carbohydrate segment generated the highest revenue in 2022, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

According to the U.S. baby infant formula market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2022, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

According to the U.S. baby infant formula market demand, on the basis of source, the regular segment was the major revenue contributor in 2022, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the U.S. baby infant formula market forecast period.

Top Trending Reports:

Nisin Market-

Cooking Oil Market-

Food Grade Alcohol Market-

Pea Starch Market-

Flour Market-

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

Allied Market Research Blog:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X