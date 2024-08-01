India Branded Food Staple Market to Surge to INR 105,123.34 Crore by 2031, Growing at 10.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The India branded food staple size was valued at INR 27, 507.94 crore in 2017 and is projected to reach INR 105,123.34 crore by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.” - Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“India Branded Food Staple Market by Product Type, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022–2031,” The India branded food staple market size was valued at INR 27, 507.94 crore in 2017 and is projected to reach INR 105,123.34 crore by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Access Sample Copy:

Drivers of Market Growth

Rise in Affluence and Urbanization

Increasing income levels and urban living standards are boosting demand for branded food staples.

Changing Consumer Preferences

There is a significant shift towards higher quality and safer food options among consumers.

Awareness of Food Safety and Quality

Enhanced knowledge about food safety standards encourages consumers to choose branded staples.

Opportunities in Pesticide-Free Products

Growing Demand for Sustainable Options

The demand for pesticide-free food products is increasing due to environmental concerns and sustainable agricultural practices.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report:

Government Initiatives

Indian government programs promoting organic farming are creating a favorable regulatory environment for pesticide-free branded food staples.

Consumer Trends

With rising affluence and changing preferences, pesticide-free branded staples are perceived as premium, safe, and high-quality options.

Expansion of Sales Channels

Online Retail

Growth: Fastest-growing distribution channel.

Benefits: Offers convenience, product variety, and price comparisons, leading to increased online shopping for food staples.

Internet Penetration

Data (September 2020): 776.45 million internet users and 726.32 million broadband connections.

Impact: Supports the expansion of online retail.

Inquire Before Purchase:

Convenience Stores and Local Shops

Increased availability of branded food staples in local stores is contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Grains

Pulses: Projected to have the highest CAGR of 13.0%

Spices

Value-added Products

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2B: Expected to grow significantly

B2C

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

. Green Agrevolution Pvt. Ltd. (DeHaat)

. Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd. (24 Mantra)

. Khanal Foods Pvt Ltd. (Himalayan Natives)

. Mangat Ram Dal Mill Pvt. Ltd.

. NatureLand Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd.

. Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. (Organic Tattva)

. Pro Nature Organic Foods Private Limited

. Victoriafalls Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. (Rajdhani)

. Safe Harvest Private Limited

. Tata Consumer Products Limited (Tata Sampann)

Get Report Customized:

Key findings of the study

According to the India branded food staple market analysis, based on product type, the pulses segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

According to the India branded food staple market trends, based on distribution channel, the B2B segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the India branded food staple market forecast period.

Top Trending Reports:

India Branded Food Staple Market to Surge to INR 105,123.34 Crore by 2031, Growing at 10.1% CAGR

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

Allied Market Research Blog:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X