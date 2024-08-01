(Video) Amidst Intense Factional Conflicts, Iranian Regime's Supreme Leader Appoints New President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- NCRIPARIS, FRANCE, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article stated that on Sunday, July 28, 2024, under the shadow of severe factional disputes, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei officially appointed Masoud Pezeshkian as the President of the clerical regime.Despite Khamenei's efforts to present himself as a supporter of Pezeshkian and his upcoming government, the reactions from affiliated media and officials indicated that this alliance would be both superficial and short-lived.The absence of high-ranking officials such as former presidents Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Mohammad Khatami was telling of the regime's internal contention. However, Khamenei's speech was more important than the ritual aspects and the display of officials present.For years, the Supreme Leader, who has been trying to prevent the downfall of his decaying regime through brutal suppression of uprisings, rigged elections, and purges of old allies and critics, has always tried to project an image of unity. Despite these efforts, Khamenei had to issue warnings during the ceremony to hold Pezeshkian's government and internal factions in check.Khamenei began his speech by stressing that his support for the new government is conditional. He said,“With sincere prayers and hopes for their success, I remind you that the people's vote and my endorsement will continue as long as their perpetual adherence to the path of Islam and the revolution remains.”Using the term“people” as a code for loyalists, Khamenei likened the mobilization of military and paramilitary forces during the Iran-Iraq war to the current situation, urging the new government to use this“immense popular capacity.” He said,“My first recommendation is that the honorable government and president should work for the people, with the people, and among the people, utilizing this great popular capacity to achieve their goals.”Khamenei praised the deceased president Ebrahim Raisi as a model of“jihadist work” and instructed the handpicked parliament, the purged Judiciary, and his military forces to examine the government's actions very closely.“Next, cooperation among the country's pillars is essential. The parliament must help the government. The government must be sensitive to the parliament's concerns. The Judiciary must be actively present wherever needed. The armed forces should be ready to assist the government and the people wherever required. Everyone must play their role,” Khamenei stressed.He subtly warned of social dangers to his regime, stating,“I am susceptible to cultural issues. Cultural matters are extremely important. Perhaps more important than anything. But today, the priority is economic issues. A strong, calculated economic movement is necessary.”The Supreme Leader cautioned the new government against conceding to the West, using the code“self-reliance.”He explicitly called for the continuation of exporting terrorism and fundamentalism, saying,“In foreign policy, our approach should be active and impactful, not passive. The 13th government made good efforts in this regard. God bless the martyr of service, the late Amir-Abdollahian, a very good diplomat. In our foreign relations, one of our priorities is to expand our diplomatic field with countries in Africa and Asia.”Khamenei stressed that the next government must continue relying on authoritarian allies to withstand international scrutiny and bypass sanctions.“One of our priorities is to strengthen ties with countries that have supported us under pressure, both in and outside the United Nations, through economic cooperation and other means. We must appreciate and solidify these connections.”Finally, he emphasized the continued use of the bloody regional crisis to distract from domestic unrest and manipulate international affairs.“The issue of Gaza is a global matter today. It was once only an issue for Islamic countries, but now the Palestinian issue is a global one... The power of Resistance is becoming more evident day by day.”Meanwhile, in his address, Massoud Pezeshkian assured the Supreme Leader and other faction leaders of his loyalty, emphasizing that Khamenei had paved the way for him.“I honor the memory of Iran's proud martyrs, especially Qasem Soleimani, and pay tribute to the spirits of the martyred presidents Rajaei, Bahonar, and the martyr of service Ayatollah Raisi. I am grateful for the Leader's wise guidance, which enabled the effective participation of the nation and meaningful competition of diverse policies in the 14th presidential election.”Pezeshkian added,“The executive branch, aside from matters directly related to the leadership, is entrusted to us by the constitution. The path defined by the Supreme Leader is clear. My government's mission is to adhere to the vision set by the Leader, implement the outlined policies, and ensure that we achieve the highest and best standards.”With a pointed remark towards his rivals, Pezeshkian warned against criticism and attack, stating,“All current disagreements stem from personal desires. The path is clear, the policy is defined. If we move within this framework, we will reach the place we deserve and are worthy of.”Following the endorsement, Pezeshkian appointed Mohammadreza Aref as Vice President and Mohsen Haji Mirzaei as his Chief of Staff. Aref served as vice president in Mohammad Khatami's second term and is currently a member of the Expediency Discernment Council appointed by Khamenei.Along with Haji Mirzaei, who was the Minister of Education under Hassan Rouhani, are both long known as ineffective and conformist elements from the faction that tries to brand itself as“reformists.” Aref has even publicly claimed he is not a reformist, outrightly rejecting other peers.In the decree read by Khamenei's chief of staff, Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, the Supreme Leader praised Pezeshkian but also set specific conditions:“This endorsement of mine will continue as long as their course in following the true path of Islam and the revolution remains steady.”In his remarks, Pezeshkian expressed loyalty to the Supreme Leader and praised the late Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Ebrahim Raisi, stating,“I am grateful for Khamenei's kindness and wisdom.”State media reported notable absences at the inauguration ceremony, including former presidents Mohammad Khatami and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.The political climate surrounding the new president's inauguration was marked by intense power struggles. Citing Khamenei's faction, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, former chairman of the regime's parliamentary security commission, warned,“The purifiers are sharpening their teeth to trap the government. Pezeshkian should know that any price hikes will be his downfall.”According to the state-run Asr Iran, during a meeting of Pezeshkian's campaign staff in Tehran, Ali Abdolalizadeh, the campaign chief, faced protests for emphasizing the role of officials close to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Pezeshkian's presidency, leading to chants of“Lies, lies” and“We don't want a coalition government.”The state-run Etemad newspaper, in a sarcastic response to the Kayhan newspaper's claim that“Pezeshkian receives a saddled horse,” implying everything was prepared by Raisi's administration, highlighted the economic deterioration:“When Raisi took office, the dollar was 24,000 tomans, meat was 100,000 tomans, chicken was 20,000 tomans, a Pride car was 40 million tomans, and housing was 30 million tomans per meter. Now, the dollar is 57,000 tomans, meat is 700,000 tomans, chicken is 85,000 tomans, a Pride car is 400 million tomans, and housing is 80 million tomans per meter. Are you not ashamed to hand over such a 'saddled horse'?”Meanwhile, in a sermon on July 26, Allah-Noor Karimitabar, Friday prayer leader in Ilam, remarked,“The people expect the new president to choose his cabinet ministers independently, those who can solve societal issues rather than create political tensions. The criteria set by the Supreme Leader for selecting ministers will be the key to the government's success.”Hassan Ameli, Khamenei's representative in Ardabil, also laid the groundwork for Pezeshkian's potential failure, saying,“The Supreme Leader has fully supported the President-elect. If there are failures, he cannot say he was obstructed since everything is at his disposal. The Leader's words are a religious mandate.”In Tehran's Friday prayer sermon, Kazem Seddiqi noted on July 26,“The Leader has recommended constructive interaction with the President-elect regarding forming the cabinet. My advice is for the President to consult with parliament members before officially nominating cabinet members to avoid future conflicts.”In an interview on Khamenei's website, Pezeshkian tried to fend off rival attacks by assuring that his cabinet choices would align with the Supreme Leader's directives, stating,“A list has been presented, and we are finalizing it. Eventually, we will consult with the Supreme Leader to conclude.”He emphasized,“The policies of the Supreme Leader are our guiding light. If we accept and implement these policies, any disagreement becomes meaningless.”In the interview, Pezeshkian described Qassem Soleimani, the notorious Quds Force commander responsible for countless atrocities, as“a symbol of Iranian pride and honor.”Furthermore, Pezeshkian appeared on state television on July 26, stating,“Without the presence of the Supreme Leader, these developments (my presidency) would not have happened.”On the same day, Mahmoud Nabavian, an influential member of Khamenei's faction and the regime's parliament, declared,“The parliament will not give a vote of confidence to anyone with foreign ties or whose family lives abroad.”Furthermore, in an attempt to neutralize the attacks of the rival faction, Mohammad Mohajeri, a member of the board of directors of the Khabar Online website, said,“Cyber forces operate under the management of a political faction and whenever they receive orders, they engage in destruction.The best course of action is for all state-affiliated media to operate under their real names and identities. This means that these media outlets should work with the institutions that fund them. For example, if a media outlet belongs to the Basij, it should display the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) or Basij emblem on its site. This action will eliminate media-related pitfalls.”The cold and silent ceremony of appointing and inaugurating Masoud Pezeshkian as the new president of Iran's regime was held on July 28. The Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei endorsed and appointed Pezeshkian with the condition of“fit for duty.”In his decree, the Supreme Leader, while implicitly criticizing the“unexpected president,” wrote:“I confirm and appoint the wise, honest, popular, and learned Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.” However, in the next sentence, he reminded him:“I remind you that the people's vote and my confirmation will continue as long as your path remains in line with the true course of Islam and the revolution.”Pezeshkian further showed his submission and loyalty to Khamenei by adding:“The mission and responsibility of myself and the future government are to adhere to the vision defined by the Supreme Leader and the general policies he has communicated.”However, Khamenei was not satisfied with this submission and the generalities he had mentioned in the decree. In his speech, he explained the terms“the true course of Islam” and“the revolution” mentioned in the confirmation statement. To ensure even more control, he prescribed the following recommendations and orders for Pezeshkian:–“Using the vast popular capacity,” which in the regime's culture means rejecting any reliance on reforms tied to the United States.–“Jihadi work,” modeled after deceased president Raisi, emphasizing that“Raisi was committed to jihadi work and knew no day or night,” meaning continuous executions; as during Raisi's tenure, the number of executions reached a record 834 in one year. Khamenei emphasized that“facing the complex and varied plots of the enemy over the past 30-40 years has been neutralized through jihadi work.”– The necessity of“interaction between the country's pillars” and“the Majlis (parliament) helping the government” means that the parliament should keep the government in check.Khamenei, by adding the phrase“the government must consider the sensitivities of the parliament,” called on Pezeshkian and his government to submit to the dictates and sensitivities of the parliament.Khamenei, in this regard, tied Pezeshkian to the other two branches under his command and emphasized:“These meetings of the heads of the branches are a very good opportunity; I recommend it, as I have previously recommended to former presidents, to the officials of the branches. Now, I also recommend to these gentlemen here to take these meetings of the three branches and exchange views seriously. This is very good practice.”Khamenei then reminded the new president about the role of the judiciary and armed forces in confronting uprisings and said,“The judiciary must have an active presence wherever needed,” and added,“The armed forces should be present wherever the government and people need them, according to their duties.”In foreign policy, Khamenei, following the example of deceased foreign minister Amir Abdollahian, a protégé of the Qasem Soleimani, ordered:“The activities and efforts of Amir Abdollahian should continue.”Finally, in completing his directives, the Supreme Leader highlighted Gaza as the solution to the regime's crises, stating:“The last issue is Gaza. Today, Gaza is a global issue. Today, the issue of Palestine and Gaza is a universal global issue.”This only shows that Khamenei plans to further continue the destructive legacy of Raisi, which is to raise executions, suppress the population, and continue to spread terrorism in the region and across the globe.This is evident in the continued rise of executions and the weapons that are being sent to the regime's terrorist proxies in the region. This is further proof that the only way to change the regime's destructive policies is for the people of Iran to overthrow the regime.If you wish to receive the NCRI weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: .

