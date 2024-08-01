TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The First Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL ) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended May 31, 2024. Highlights for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Net revenues were US$414.2 million, compared to net revenues of US$275.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Loss from operations was US$17.3 million, compared to loss from operations of US$57.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$0.9 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$32.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net income attributable to TAL was US$11.4 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$45.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$29.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$19.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.02. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.05. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,418.6 million as of May 31, 2024, compared to US$3,303.3 million as of February 29, 2024. Financial Data--First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)



Three Months Ended

May 31,

2023 2024 Pct.

Change Net revenues 275,440 414,187 50.4

% Loss from operations (57,773) (17,330) (70.0

%) Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (32,260) 876 (102.7

%) Net (loss)/income attributable to TAL (45,037) 11,402 (125.3

%) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to

TAL (19,524) 29,608 (251.6

%) Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic (0.07) 0.02 (126.5

%) Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted (0.07) 0.02 (126.0

%) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic (0.03) 0.05 (259.0

%) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted (0.03) 0.05 (256.0

%)

"In this quarter, our core focus remains on delivering quality products and managing our online and offline operational efficiency to serve learners effectively," said Alex

Peng, TAL's President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Peng added, "Looking forward, we will make ongoing investments to provide our users with quality learning experiences. Our product capabilities, combined with our operational efficiency, positions us to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver long-term value to our customers."

Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Net Revenues

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, TAL reported net revenues of US$414.2 million, representing a 50.4% increase from US$275.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, operating costs and expenses were US$432.1 million, representing a 26.3% increase from US$342.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$413.9 million, representing a 30.7% increase from US$316.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by 43.4% to US$200.0 million from US$139.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 44.2% to US$197.6 million, from US$137.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 25.4% to US$122.4 million from US$97.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 30.8% to US$118.1 million, from US$90.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by 4.5% to US$109.7 million from US$104.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 10.0% to US$98.2 million, from US$89.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 28.6% to US$18.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 from US$25.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit



































































Gross profit increased by 57.6% to US$214.2 million from US$135.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was 51.7%, compared to 49.3% in the same period of the prior year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was US$17.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to loss from operations of US$57.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP income

from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$0.9 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$32.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other (Expense)/Income

Other income

was US$13.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to other expense

of US$6.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investment was US$3.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to nil for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$2.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to US$3.5 million of income tax expense in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$11.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$45.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$29.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$19.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.02 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.05 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cash Flow



Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was US$246.8 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of May 31, 2024, the Company had US$2,222.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,196.0 million of short-term investments, compared to US$2,208.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,094.6 million of short-term investments as of February 29, 2024.

Deferred Revenue

As of May 31, 2024, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$641.9 million, compared to US$428.3 million as of February 29, 2024.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group

is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience.

TAL Education Group

offers comprehensive learning solutions to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning solutions mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the

New York Stock Exchange

under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations, non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net (loss)/income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

TAL

EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of

U.S. dollars)



As of February 29,

2024

As of May 31,

2024 ASSETS













Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,208,756

$ 2,222,591 Restricted cash-current 167,656

275,966 Short-term investments 1,094,593

1,195,981

Inventory 68,328

80,984 Amounts due from related parties-current 343

376

Income tax receivables -

1,543

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 159,498

153,159 Total current assets 3,699,174

3,930,600

Restricted cash-non-current 81,064

79,865

Property and equipment, net 405,319

438,670

Deferred tax assets 4,620

4,938

Rental deposits 16,947

18,523

Intangible assets, net 1,988

1,637

Land use right, net 189,049

186,862

Amounts due from related parties-non-current 59

59 Long-term investments 284,266

279,852 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 14,359

21,600 Operating lease right-of-use assets 231,104

340,231 Total assets $ 4,927,949

$ 5,302,837







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 127,321

$ 132,267 Deferred revenue-current 400,286

613,470 Amounts due to related parties-current 96

95 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 491,911

519,899 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 62,604

72,269 Total current liabilities 1,082,218

1,338,000 Deferred revenue-non-current 27,993

28,438 Deferred tax liabilities 2,360

2,254 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 176,614

273,461 Total liabilities 1,289,185

1,642,153







Equity





Class A common shares 152

153 Class B common shares 49

49 Additional paid-in capital 4,256,957

4,275,160 Statutory reserve 165,138

165,033 Accumulated deficit (694,270)

(682,763) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,928)

(73,659) Total TAL Education Group's equity 3,662,098

3,683,973 Noncontrolling interests (23,334)

(23,289) Total equity 3,638,764

3,660,684 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,927,949

$ 5,302,837

TAL

EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of

U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)









For the Three Months Ended



May 31 ,



2023

2024

Net

revenues



$ 275,440



$ 414,187 Cost of revenues (note 1)

139,513

200,008 Gross profit

135,927

214,179 Operating

expenses

(note

1)









Selling and marketing

97,657

122,428

General and administrative

104,923

109,682 Total operating expenses

202,580

232,110 Government subsidies

8,880

601 Loss from operations

(57,773)

(17,330) Interest income

22,981

22,522 Other (expense)/income

(6,845)

13,151 Impairment loss on long-term investments

-

(3,767) (Loss)/Income before income tax expense and loss from equity method investments

(41,637)

14,576 Income tax expense

(3,519)

(2,295) Loss from equity method investments

(71)

(985) Net

(loss)/income

$ (45,227)

$ 11,296 Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

190

106 Total

net

(loss)/income attributable

to

TAL

Education Group

$ (45,037)

$ 11,402 Net

(loss)/income per

common

share







Basic

$ (0.21)

$ 0.06 Diluted

(0.21)

0.06 Net (loss)/income

per

ADS

(note

2)







Basic

$ (0.07)

$ 0.02 Diluted

(0.07)

0.02

Weighted average shares used in calculating net

(loss)/income per common share









Basic

211,319,973

201,567,132

Diluted

211,319,973

205,382,443

Note1:

Share-based

compensation

expenses

are

included

in

the

operating

costs

and

expenses

as

follows:











For

the

Three

Months

Ended

May

31 ,



2023

2024 Cost of revenues

$ 2,409

$ 2,362 Selling and marketing expenses

7,428

4,375 General and administrative expenses

15,676

11,469 Total

$ 25,513

$ 18,206

Note

2:

Three

ADSs

represent

one

Class

A

common

Share.







TAL

EDUCATION

GROUP UNAUDITED

CONDENSED

CONSOLIDAT ED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME



(In

thousands

of

U.S.

dollars)







For

the

Three

Months

Ended

May

31,



2023

2024











Net

(loss)/income $ (45,227)

$ 11,296

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (23,813)

(7,580)

Comprehensive

(loss)/income (69,040)

3,716

Add: Comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interests (461)

(45)

Comprehensive

(loss)/income

attributable

to

TAL

Education

Group $ (69,501)

$ 3,671



TAL

EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of

U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months

Ended May 31,

2023

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 125,516

$ 246,793 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 160,915

(124,635) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (151,237)

5 Effect of exchange rate changes (4,510)

(1,217)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 130,684

120,946 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of

period 2,294,907

2,457,476







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 2,425,591

$ 2,578,422

TAL

EDUCATION

GROUP Reconciliation

of

Non-GAAP

Measures

to

the

Most

Comparable

GAAP

Measures (In

thousands

of

U.S.

dollars,

except

share,

ADS,

per

share

and

per

ADS

data)









For

the

Three

Months



Ended

May

31 ,



2023

2024











Cost

of

revenues $ 139,513

$ 200,008

Share-based compensation expenses in cost of

revenues 2,409

2,362

Non-GAAP

cost

of

revenues 137,104

197,646











Selling

and

marketing

expenses 97,657

122,428

Share-based compensation expenses in selling and

marketing expenses 7,428

4,375

Non-GAAP

selling

and

marketing

expenses 90,229

118,053



General

and

administrative

expenses

104,923



109,682

Share-based compensation expenses in general and

administrative expenses 15,676

11,469

Non-GAAP

general

and

administrative

expenses 89,247

98,213











Operating

costs

and

expenses 342,093

432,118

Share-based compensation expenses in operating

costs and expenses 25,513

18,206

Non-GAAP

operating

costs

and

expenses 316,580

413,912











Loss

from

operations (57,773)

(17,330)

Share based compensation expenses 25,513

18,206

Non-GAAP

(loss)/income

from

operations

(note

3) (32,260)

876











Net

(loss)/income

attributable

to

TAL

Education

Group (45,037)

11,402

Share based compensation expenses 25,513

18,206

Non-GAAP

net

(loss)/income

attributable

to

TAL

Education

Group

(note 3) $ (19,524)

$ 29,608



Net

(loss)/income

per

ADS

Basic $ (0.07)

$ 0.02

Diluted (0.07)

0.02

Non-GAAP

Net

(loss)/income

per

ADS









Basic $ (0.03)

$ 0.05

Diluted (0.03)

0.05

ADSs

used

in

calculating

net

(loss)/income

per

ADS







Basic 633,959,919

604,701,396

Diluted 633,959,919

616,147,329

ADSs

used

in

calculating

Non-GAAP

net

(loss)/income per

ADS









Basic 633,959,919

604,701,396



Diluted 633,959,919

616,147,329











Note 3: The tax effect of share-based compensation expenses was immaterial in the first quarter of

fiscal year 2025.



