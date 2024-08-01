(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools Driving Transformational Growth through Global, 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the life science instrumentation and research tools industry, covering the chemicals, consumables, instruments, reagents, suppliers, and IT solutions used in research laboratories.

The global for life science instrumentation and research tools is projected to experience steady growth from 2023 to 2029, achieving significant revenue milestones, driven largely by laboratory automation and software solutions. As life science research becomes more expensive and budgets more constrained, traditional sales approaches to instruments and equipment are proving inefficient.

There is an urgent need for new business models that can provide access to novel technologies without necessitating the purchase of all the equipment. There is also a greater demand for integrated instruments, software, and service solutions for workflow optimization, driven by the emergence of novel and advanced technologies like advanced microscopy, gene editing, and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

This study examines the factors driving and restraining the growth of the life science instrumentation and research tools industry. Application areas include academic institutes and governmental uses, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. This research offers case studies from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). It also identifies the core growth opportunities presented by the industry by evaluating industry segments, the regulatory environment, and emerging business models, as well as market revenue and forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools Industry

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions

Competitive Environment

Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools Ecosystem Key Competitors

Growth Generator



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator: NGS



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis Key Companies to Watch

Growth Generator: PCR



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis Key Companies to Watch

Growth Generator: Microarrays



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis Key Companies to Watch

Growth Generator: Flow Cytometry



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis Key Companies to Watch

Growth Generator: Mass Spectrometry



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis Key Companies to Watch

Growth Generator: Others - Analytical Chemicals, Lab Automation, LIMS, Informatics, Spectroscopy, Material Analysis, and Chromatography



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis Key Companies to Watch

Best Practice Recognition

