عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Increasing Defense Expenditure To Drive The Military Land Vehicles Market Growth


8/1/2024 5:00:56 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The military land vehicles market was valued USD 22.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 3.9%.
Rising defense expenditure and surging need to modernize military equipment, increasing cross-border terrorism, and surging number of defense deals drive the market growth.

Got questions about your regional growth of
Military Land Vehicles Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505

Key Highlights

Oshkosh, BAE System Plc, General Dynamic Corporation, ST Engineering, Ashok Leyland, IVECO, RHEINMETALL AG, and Hyundai Rotem grab over 60% of the market share
The service segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period
The IFV segment held the largest market share in 2019, which is more than 24%
The defense and combat segment accounted for the largest share of the pie in 2019
The logistic and transportation segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

Key Players

Oshkosh Defense, LLC
BAE Systems plc
Ashok Leyland
General Dynamics Corporation
ST Engineering
Rheinmetall AG
Uralvagonzavod
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)
Hyundai Rotem
Iveco S.p.A.
Nexter Systems
China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

Military Land Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Offering

Platform
Services

By Product Type

Infantry fighting vehicles (IFV)
Armored personnel carriers (APC)
Main battle tanks (MBT)
Light multirole vehicles (LMV)
Tactical trucks

By Application

Defense and combat
Logistics and transportation


" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

MENAFN01082024004597010339ID1108504515


Straits Research

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search