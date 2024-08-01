Increasing Defense Expenditure To Drive The Military Land Vehicles Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The military land was valued USD 22.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 3.9%.

Rising defense expenditure and surging need to modernize military equipment, increasing cross-border terrorism, and surging number of defense deals drive the market growth.



Key Highlights



Oshkosh, BAE System Plc, General Dynamic Corporation, ST Engineering, Ashok Leyland, IVECO, RHEINMETALL AG, and Hyundai Rotem grab over 60% of the market share

The service segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The IFV segment held the largest market share in 2019, which is more than 24%

The defense and combat segment accounted for the largest share of the pie in 2019

The logistic and transportation segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period



Key Players



Oshkosh Defense, LLC

BAE Systems plc

Ashok Leyland

General Dynamics Corporation

ST Engineering

Rheinmetall AG

Uralvagonzavod

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)

Hyundai Rotem

Iveco S.p.A.

Nexter Systems

China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)



Military Land Vehicles Market Segmentation

By Offering



Platform

Services



By Product Type



Infantry fighting vehicles (IFV)

Armored personnel carriers (APC)

Main battle tanks (MBT)

Light multirole vehicles (LMV)

Tactical trucks



By Application



Defense and combat

Logistics and transportation





