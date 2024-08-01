Increasing Defense Expenditure To Drive The Military Land Vehicles Market Growth
The military land vehicles market was valued USD 22.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 3.9%.
Rising defense expenditure and surging need to modernize military equipment, increasing cross-border terrorism, and surging number of defense deals drive the market growth.
Key Highlights
Oshkosh, BAE System Plc, General Dynamic Corporation, ST Engineering, Ashok Leyland, IVECO, RHEINMETALL AG, and Hyundai Rotem grab over 60% of the market share
The service segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period
The IFV segment held the largest market share in 2019, which is more than 24%
The defense and combat segment accounted for the largest share of the pie in 2019
The logistic and transportation segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period
Key Players
Oshkosh Defense, LLC
BAE Systems plc
Ashok Leyland
General Dynamics Corporation
ST Engineering
Rheinmetall AG
Uralvagonzavod
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)
Hyundai Rotem
Iveco S.p.A.
Nexter Systems
China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)
Military Land Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Offering
Platform
Services
By Product Type
Infantry fighting vehicles (IFV)
Armored personnel carriers (APC)
Main battle tanks (MBT)
Light multirole vehicles (LMV)
Tactical trucks
By Application
Defense and combat
Logistics and transportation
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
