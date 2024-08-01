Congress Has No Right To Talk Against Guv: Pralhad Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Union for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that has no right to talk against Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot after he issued a show cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

“Governor protects the Constitution. Why is Congress fearful unnecessarily? Congress has no right to talk against the Governor. He (Governor) has not said that Siddaramaiah will be sent to jail directly?” the Union Minister told reporters.

He said that if there is any scam in the MUDA, then an investigation must follow.

“Siddaramaiah appears fearful. His face and body language shows that he is fearful which means he has indulged in corruption. Earlier, he had praised the Governor on many occasions. Whenever there is a complaint, it is the Governor's duty to initiate a comprehensive investigation,” Pralhad Joshi said.

He said that Siddaramaiah's own party leaders have exposed him.“After all, Congress party is not a place of virtue,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister announced that the Central government is ready to provide rice to Karnataka under the Anna Bhagya free rice scheme.

“The Centre is ready to provide rice at the rate of Rs 28 per kilogram if the state submits a proposal. We will provide as much rice as the state government needs,” he announced.

Earlier, the Centre had refused to provide rice to the state and the Chief Minister and the Congress had criticised the Central government over the matter.