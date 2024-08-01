Praggnanandhaa, Nodirbeck, Arjun Named Among Superstar Men For Global Chess League Season 2

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Aug 1 (IANS) The Global Chess League, a joint venture between FIDE and Tech Mahindra, on Wednesday announced its star-studded list of men players for the second season, scheduled to be held from October 3 to 12 at Friends House in London.

Joining the ranks of Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Viswanathan Anand in the second season are returning Superstars, including World No. 4 Arjun Erigaisi, World No. 6 Nodirbek Abdusattorov, World No. 8 Praggnanandhaa R, and World No. 10 Wei Yi. Praggnanandhaa, who stole the limelight in the prodigy round of the first season and was awarded Player of the Tournament for his exceptional performance, will compete in the Superstar men's category.

Making the competition even more compelling, Vidit Gujrathi, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Richárd Rapport, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, Alexander Grischuk, Parham Maghsoodloo, and Vladislav Artemiev will also be a part of the 12-member list of Superstar men players for the second season.

Praggnanandhaa, who has had a memorable year in the world of chess, said,“I am thrilled to be back for the second season of the Global Chess League. The inaugural season was a remarkable learning experience as I got to play alongside Magnus Carlsen and other top players. I am looking forward to an exciting season with my team in this unique televised chess event. I am sure chess fans will be captivated by this exciting team chess format.”

Former FIDE World Rapid Champion, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, added,“The roster of players is incredibly strong, and the format challenges players and teams alike. I am looking forward to another memorable outing with my team in the Global Chess League.”

Sameer Pathak, CEO of the Global Chess League, said,“We are delighted to announce the list of Superstar men players for the upcoming season. These elite players are poised to deliver thrilling and unforgettable games for their teams in the league's innovative format that incentivizes risk-taking. We are confident that these players will deliver a remarkable chess spectacle in London.”

The first-of-its-kind franchise-based league features a total of six teams consisting of six players - one Icon player, two Superstar male players, two Superstar female players, and one prodigy in each team. In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.