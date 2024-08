[No Computer] How To Easily Find Pokéstops Near Me In Minutes

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., July 31, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The iAnyGo App 2.8.0 has been released, and Tenorshare, a top software provider, is excited to offer this news. One-click Pokémon capture and a PokéStop mode are just two of the exciting new features.







Image caption: Tenorshare iAnyGo: Find PokéStops Near Me.

“After the release of the new features in the iAnyGo iOS App , Pokémon GO fans can easily find PokéStops near them in minutes. Whether you're wondering how to find PokéStops or seeking the best PokéStops near you, this feature has you covered, making your Pokémon GO adventures smoother and more enjoyable,” said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the new features.

WHAT'S NEW IN IANYGO IOS APP 2.8.0?

Now that version 2.8.0 has been released, iAnyGo has extended the possibilities available to Pokémon GO gamers. Here is a closer look at the new features:

ONE-CLICK TO CAPTURE POKÉMON AND JOIN RAID BATTLES

One of the most anticipated updates in version 2.8.0 is the ability to capture Pokémon and join raid battles with just one click. This feature is specifically available to display Pokémon and raids on the Taiwan map. Gamers can now engage with Pokémon more efficiently and participate in battles, enhancing their overall gameplay experience.

POKÉSTOP MODE: FIND POKÉSTOPS NEAR ME IN MINUTES

Another significant addition is the new PokéStop mode, which allows players to easily find PokéStops near them in just a few minutes. This mode is perfect for gamers looking to locate PokéStops and quickly gather essential items and rewards.

SUPPORT FOR MODIFYING LOCATION ON IOS 18 BETA

The iAnyGo iOS App now supports modifying location on iOS 18 beta to keep up with the latest technology.

HOW TO INSTALL IANYGO IOS APP?

Installing the iAnyGo iOS App is simple. Here's a quick guide to get you started:



Download and install iAnyGo iOS Assistant on your computer.

Launch iAnyGo iOS Assistant and install the iAnyGo iOS App. Once the installation is done, open the iAnyGo iOS App and start exploring its features.

HOW TO EASILY FIND POKÉSTOPS NEAR ME IN MINUTES?

Using the new PokéStop mode to find PokéStops near me is straightforward:

Open the iAnyGo iOS App and click the PokéStopChoose fast mode or full mode. Then a route will be generate You can set your speed and start moving to collect items and rewards efficiently.

PRICING

iAnyGo iOS App is available at competitive prices:



1 Month/1 Device: $14.99

1 Quarter/1 Device: $39.99

1 Year/1 Device: $79.99 Lifetime/1 Device: $99.99

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare specializes in iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms, focusing on core technology research. It is a highly-reputed and leading software provider with millions of users that use its tools and services related to data transfer, data recovery, system repair, unlocking phones, and many more.

